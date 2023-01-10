SI Group Releases Inaugural ESG Report Showcasing its Commitment to Sustainability

The report unveils SI Group's sustainability targets as it sets out its vision for the future

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SI Group, a leading global performance additives company, has released its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report demonstrates SI Group's commitment to sustainability and defines its future targets as it elevates efforts to improve its social responsibility. Read SI Group's 2022 report and learn about its sustainability goals here: www.siigroup.com/sustainability.

This is SI Group's first ESG report and serves to illustrate its ongoing work and performance across five key areas:

Climate change and environmental impact

Safe operations

Sustainable procurement

Innovation and business practices

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)

The report has been developed in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and celebrates SI Group's current accomplishments in these areas. It also features SI Group's ambitious ESG targets, outlining the key metrics it plans to meet as it builds on its continual progress in this area. From striving for zero injuries and environment releases to prioritizing a more inclusive workforce, SI Group is using the report to unveil its vision for the future of the business.

"We are proud of our sustainability achievements. This report reflects credible progress in sustainability on our journey to becoming the global performance additives powerhouse," said David Bradley, President & CEO. "SI Group's drive for continuous improvement, paired with our commitment to sustainability as a fundamental component of our mission, positions SI Group to meet or exceed our ambitious targets."

About SI Group

SI Group is a global leader in the innovative technology of performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates. SI Group solutions are essential to enhancing the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods within the plastics, rubber & adhesives, fuels & lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries. SI Group's global manufacturing footprint includes 20 facilities on three continents, serving customers in 80 countries with approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. In 2021, SI Group received a gold award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis and is ranked among the top five percent of more than 50,000 worldwide companies. SI Group innovates and drives change to create value with a passion for safety, chemistry, sustainability, and extraordinary results. Learn more at www.siigroup.com.

Media Contact: Joseph Grande

ph: + 1.413.684.2463

[email protected]

SOURCE SI Group, Inc.