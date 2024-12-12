Sibel Health Selected to Provide Continuous Wireless Monitoring to the Capital Region of Denmark

"We are deeply honored for Sibel Health and our ANNE® One monitoring platform with advanced medical wearables to be selected by the Capital Region of Denmark. The future of monitoring centers on technology that surveils a patient condition wirelessly and continuously, reduces physical and cognitive load for nurses, and seamlessly integrates with hospital IT infrastructure. We look forward to ensuring the solution fits the needs of the Capital Region of Denmark perfectly," says Steve Xu MD, CEO and co-founder of Sibel Health.

"Sibel Health, in close collaboration with Dräger, will ensure that the Capital Region of Denmark's deep knowledge of their clinical workflows and staff challenges will translate to technology implementation that can monitor patients' vital signs automatically and appropriately escalate notifications to staff, "says Line Vibe, Head of Hospital Segment in Dräger Denmark. Brian Holch Kristensen, Chief Innovation Officer of Bispebjerg Hospital, notes "it is only through close collaboration and new models of procurement that we can solve the most challenging problems in healthcare. Sibel Health had a proposal that enabled co-creation that clinicians trusted to give the best future integrated health care solution." Anders Hoffmeyer Uhre, innovation consultant in the Department for Quality and Education at Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospital, notes "Sibel Health had a technological solution that surprised the clinicians and the broader team by being a vital part in a fully integrated solution towards solving the clinical need." One of the core values at Sibel is always putting patients first—we look forward to moving in, listening, and collaboratively working with experts at Bispebjerg and Frederiksberg Hospitals to deliver a solution that both benefits patients and works seamlessly for their clinicians," adds Kelly Cao, Head of Design at Sibel Health.

After the innovation sprint, the collaboration moves to a 4-year purchase agreement and installation in more than 1,000 hospital beds at a total estimated purchase value in excess of $20 million USDs (141 million DKK). The solution provided by Sibel is also expected to then be used in other Danish regions beyond the Capital over a subsequent 10-year period at a total estimated purchase value in excess of $100 million USDs (706 million DKK). "Sibel Health will be establishing a base of operations here in Copenhagen in order to succeed as a long-term partner in this innovation collaboration, and ensure success of the ultimate medical monitoring installation," says JooHee Lee, Senior Product Manager and co-founder of Sibel Health.

About Sibel Health. Better Health Data for All®

Sibel Health is an award-winning medical technology company based in Chicago (USA) with an international office in Seoul (South Korea). The company's FDA-cleared ANNE® One platform includes advanced wearable sensors, AI-enabled data analytics, and an integrated mobile software and cloud platform. Sibel has partnerships with some of the most respected healthcare organizations worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.sibelhealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Dräger. Technology for Life®

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around €3.4 billion in 2023. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide. Please visit www.draeger.com for more information.

SOURCE Sibel Health