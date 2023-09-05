SIBIONICS Launches the Breakthrough SIBIO KS1 CKM for Ketone Level Monitoring

News provided by

SIBIONICS

05 Sep, 2023, 09:46 ET

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIBIONICS, a leader in bio-wearable consumer electronics, is pleased to announce the launch of SIBIO KS1 Continuous Ketone Monitoring (CKM) System, the company's newest biometric wearable device designed to measure ketone levels. Boasting CE certification for wearable biosensors for monitoring healthcare, the KS1 is the world's first all-in-one sensor and transmitter that provides real-time monitoring for ketone diet practitioners. Now, individuals adhering to a ketogenic diet or engaging in physical activities will be able to monitor ketone values non-stop for 14 days.

Continue Reading

The KS1 is a consumer bio-wearable designed with a 14-day sensor that provides 24/7 monitoring. Users will then be able to read and understand the ketone values of their bodies to better monitor their health and adjust their lifestyles and food choices accordingly. The feedback provided by the KS1 comes every five minutes through Bluetooth connectivity and can be read on a mobile app by the wearer.

"The purpose for developing the SIBIO KS1 CKM was to expand the previous biometric sensing technology SIBIONICS has already mastered to provide higher quality and more precise monitoring capabilities. Since blood ketone levels are one of the key indicators that individuals with certain lifestyles and dietary requirements are paying more attention to these days, the KS1 was the next logical step for R&D at SIBIONICS. With this breakthrough, blood ketone levels can now be monitored in a more visual manner so that individuals can avoid excessive ketosis that may lead to acidosis," said Alfred Hu, Senior Vice President of SIBIONICS.

Designed for ease of use by everyday wearers who may not have prior experience in reading biomarkers and evaluating their data, the SIBIO KS1 CKM does not require finger-pricking, and instead, utilizes a minimally invasive, painless hypodermic sensor. Health and dietary knowledge are now democratized so that individuals can quickly and effectively determine their ketone levels. The IPX8 waterproofing also means the KS1 can be worn while swimming, showering, or exercising without incurring any damage or malfunction.

SIBIONICS has announced the free trial availability of the SIBIO KS1 CKM. Those interested in experiencing the benefits of the KS1 can visit website:https://www.sibiosensor.com/pages/free-trial?spm=..index.header_1.1 to sign up for the trial. Additionally, the company's another core technology, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System, which is about to obtain CE certification, will be launching soon. Stay tuned for further updates from SIBIONICS.

CONTACT: Sandra Zhang, zy.zhang@sibionics.com

SOURCE SIBIONICS

Also from this source

Le Forum du sommet sur l'application et la construction de l'AGP en Chine s'est tenu à Shenzhen

The Summit Forum on the Application and Construction of AGP in China Takes Place in Shenzhen

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.