Siborg Tweezers Meter Delivers Benchtop LCR Accuracy at a Fraction of the Cost

How a 36 g Tool Is Replacing Bulky LCR Benchtops in MRO, Military, and Electronics Labs

WATERLOO, ON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In modern MRO facilities, military depots, and advanced electronics labs, space, time, and reliability are under constant pressure. Benchtop LCR meters still set the standard for accuracy—but they're large, expensive, and tied to a single station. Traditional handhelds solve the mobility problem, yet often fall short on accuracy, frequency range, data integration, and calibration traceability—limitations that are unacceptable when you're maintaining mission–critical systems or production–critical lines.

Product catalog presented at MRO Americas 2026 in Orlando, Florida LCR-Reader Bluetooth Data Logger Software

The LCR–Reader–MPB from Siborg Systems Inc. recently unveiled at MRO Americas in Orlando, Florida, is designed to close that gap: a 36 g tweezers–style instrument that offers 0.1% basic accuracy, up to 250 kHz test frequency, optional Bluetooth connectivity, and CAN–protocol data output—all backed by a NIST–traceable Calibration Certificate. It's compact enough for a field kit, yet precise and connected enough for lab–grade work and documented QA procedures.

From Convenience Gadget to Mission–Ready, Connected Instrument

Siborg first initiated the LCR Smart Tweezers project in 2004, in the context of SMT rework. The concept was simple: combine precision tweezers with a smart LCR meter so you can pick up a component and have its key parameters appear instantly on a bright display. The LCR–Reader line builds on this concept and pushes it into true professional territory for defense contractors, avionics and radar repair, and high–reliability electronics service.

Based on the award–winning MPA model, the MPB adds:

250 kHz test frequency for demanding high–speed work

for demanding high–speed work Analog Signature Analysis (ASA) for fast board–level diagnostics in MRO and depot environments

for fast board–level diagnostics in MRO and depot environments LCR–Reader–BT option for Bluetooth data acquisition to PC or custom software

for to PC or custom software CAN–protocol support so measurement data can feed directly into industrial controllers and automated QA systems

It ships with a NIST–traceable Calibration Certificate, so military and aerospace labs, ISO–driven electronics manufacturers, and calibration–controlled MRO facilities can integrate it into existing quality systems.

Introducing LCR–Reader–MPB: Benchtop Accuracy in Your Hand

The LCR–Reader–MPB combines precision gold–plated tweezers with a full LCR/ESR meter and multimeter. It automatically identifies component type and selects optimal test parameters, delivering results with 0.1% basic accuracy on a bright, backlit LCD. For technicians working on dense avionics boards, or industrial control PCBs, this means less guesswork and faster fault isolation.

Key capabilities include:

L, C, R, ESR with automatic/manual modes

with automatic/manual modes Test frequencies from 100 Hz to 250 kHz at 1 Vrms

AC/DC voltage and current measurements (up to 18 V)

measurements (up to 18 V) Oscilloscope mode up to 100 kHz on live boards

up to 100 kHz on live boards LED/diode testing , frequency and duty–cycle measurement

, frequency and duty–cycle measurement Built–in signal generator up to 500 kHz

up to 500 kHz Bluetooth ( LCR–Reader–BT option) to stream measurements directly into software or test logs

to stream measurements directly into software or test logs CAN–protocol output to integrate readings into PLC/test stands, vehicle electronics test, and automated MRO rigs

The MPB handles components down to 0201 size, making it ideal for high–density military and industrial electronics where traditional leads are unreliable. Its 36 g form factor fits easily into field service kits and lab benches alike.

MPB vs. Traditional Benchtop LCR Meters

MPB offloads the bulk of everyday work—component ID, quick ESR checks, incoming inspection, and on–board troubleshooting—while its Bluetooth and CAN connectivity allow measurement data to flow straight into maintenance records and automated test systems.

Low Price, Full Protection, Minimal Risk

Siborg sells the LCR–Reader–MPB through its website and DigiKey, backed by a 30–day money–back guarantee and 1–year warranty. That makes it easy for maintenance managers, lab leads, and procurement teams to validate the instrument across multiple benches, lines, and field teams before standardizing.

If you've been looking for benchtop–grade accuracy, NIST–traceable calibration, high–frequency performance, and modern connectivity (Bluetooth and CAN) in a truly portable, low–cost instrument for MRO, military, and electronics lab environments, the LCR–Reader–MPB is built for exactly that role.

Media Contact:

Michael Obrecht

519.888.9906

[email protected]

SOURCE Siborg Systems Inc