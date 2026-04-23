Ultimate Pocket-Sized Professional Multimeter: Siborg Showcases Award-Winning LCR-Reader at MRO 2026

LCR-Reader is Ultimate Tool for Field Work for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) in aviation, space and military

ORLANDO, Fla., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its 2025 promotional tour, Siborg Systems Inc. started 2026 with presentation of its award-winning LCR-Reader line of multimeters at two of USA's top electronics events — IPC APEX Trade Show (March 17-19, Anaheim, California) and MRO Americas (April 21-23, Orlando, Florida). Both shows attract leading engineers, manufacturers, and R&D professionals from all around the world. At the IPC APEX Conference, Siborg presented a talk "Measuring small inductances using low frequency LCR-meters"

Ultimate Pocket-Sized Professional Miltimeters for Field Work Latest LCR-Reader Model Presented at MRO Americas 2026 in Orlando, FL

The spotlight was on the newest addition to the LCR-Reader family — the LCR-meter LCR-Reader-MPB, a compact device that merges the capabilities of the acclaimed LCR-Reader-MPA and LCR-Reader-R2 models and the first ever tweezer-meter offering CAN protocol support.

Comparison of LCR-Reader-MPB with popular benchtop LCR meters for wide testing range are summarized below:

Bench-level precision: Benchtop instruments may outperform in broad frequency sweeps, yet LCR-Reader-MPB delivers near-bench accuracy in a compact form factor.

Benchtop instruments may outperform in broad frequency sweeps, yet LCR-Reader-MPB delivers near-bench accuracy in a compact form factor. Exceptional versatility: The MPB integrates AC/DC voltage and frequency measurement, LED/diode testing, a signal generator, oscilloscope, and Analog Signature Analysis—all within a handheld, cost-effective device.

The MPB integrates AC/DC voltage and frequency measurement, LED/diode testing, a signal generator, oscilloscope, and Analog Signature Analysis—all within a handheld, cost-effective device. NIST Traceable Calibration: All LCR-Reader devices are calibrated in collaboration with respectful Navair Technologies, a certified calibration facility in Toronto

All LCR-Reader devices are calibrated in collaboration with respectful Navair Technologies, a certified calibration facility in Toronto Portable productivity: Ideal for field engineers, service technicians, and R&D labs where portability and speed are priorities.

Ideal for field engineers, service technicians, and R&D labs where portability and speed are priorities. Popular application areas: High precision and unrivaled functionality make it an indispensable tool for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) in aviation, space and military

The LCR-Reader line originated in 2014 with the launch of the LCR-Reader R1, a simplified, budget-friendly version of Smart Tweezers. A major redesign in 2020 introduced the LCR-Reader-MPA, later honored with Plant Engineering Magazine's Product of the Year Award. Known for their automatic operation, high accuracy, and wide measurement range, LCR-Reader devices have become indispensable tools for electronics testing and development.

Since then, the family has expanded to include the R2 (250 kHz test frequency), R3 (budget model with multilingual interface), and now the MPB, combining the most advanced features from both flagship and high-frequency models. A complete overview of the brand's evolution can be found in the Smart Tweezers Archive on Siborg's website.

Siborg has actively participated in major international trade events, including the SMTA International Expo and Conference (Rosemont, Illinois, 2024), where it presented "Calibration of Tweezer Meters Enabling Sub-1 pF and Sub-10 nH Measurements." The company also exhibited at IPC APEX EXPO (Anaheim, April 2025), Nepcon South Korea (April 16-18), Inatronics Indonesia (April 23-25), Taitronics 2025, Taipei (October 22-25), and Electronic Asia 2025, Hong Kong (October 13-16).

At these events, the LCR-Reader-MPA earned praise for its oscilloscope mode (waveform analysis up to 100 kHz) and proprietary Short/Open calibration boards (Patent Pending)—a solution recently highlighted by NASA Tech Briefs. These tools allow sub-pico- and sub-nano-scale, rivaling benchtop instruments at a fraction of the cost.

The latest generation introduces Bluetooth connectivity, enabling real-time Pass/Fail testing, data logging, and visual PCB-based component selection. The new LCR-Reader Data Logger supports BOM and PCB image import, allowing users to select and test components directly on screen. Combined with sub-second evaluation times, this dramatically increases testing speed and productivity.

LCR-Reader Product Highlights

LCR-Reader-MPA – 0.1% accuracy, up to 100 kHz test frequency, oscilloscope, voltage/current meter, signal generator.

– 0.1% accuracy, up to 100 kHz test frequency, oscilloscope, voltage/current meter, signal generator. LCR-Reader-R2 – 250 kHz high-frequency model with Analog Signature Analysis.

with Analog Signature Analysis. LCR-Reader-MPB – combining features of LCR-Reader-MPA and LCR-Reader-R2, with CAN protocol support

– combining features of and with CAN protocol support LCR-Reader-R3 – Budget version with multilingual interface.

– Budget version with multilingual interface. Bluetooth-enabled models – Real-time data logging, BOM import, and visual test mapping.

Media Contact

Michael Obrecht

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SOURCE Siborg Systems Inc