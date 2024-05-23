Sidekick Announces Collaboration with BeachesMLS

Collaboration marks the first Generative AI Platform to be offered to BeachesMLS members

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidekick, the pioneering generative AI assistant designed to elevate the productivity and effectiveness of real estate agents, teams, and brokerages, today announced a collaboration with BeachesMLS. This collaboration marks Sidekick's entry into the Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie markets, bringing its cutting-edge integrated datasets and AI workflow tools to over 43,000 subscribers.

Since its launch in November 2023, Sidekick has led the industry conversation in AI Assistants by offering capabilities such as real-time market and property data analysis, valuation assessments, and a comprehensive suite of productivity tools—all at a speed and cost significantly more favorable than traditional virtual assistants. This collaboration comes on the heels of a partnership with the San Francisco Association of Realtors® (SFAR) announced on May 6, demonstrating the rapid expansion and enthusiasm for Sidekick's technology.

"We're thrilled to bring our platform to Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie counties, collaborating with an organization as dynamic as BeachesMLS," said Michael Martin, co-founder of Sidekick. "This collaboration is a significant milestone for us as it not only expands our reach but also reinforces our commitment to transforming real estate practices through AI. By enabling agents to work smarter and faster, we're setting a new standard for what technology can achieve in real estate."

Sidekick users benefit from features such as creating CMA presentations, generating detailed market reports, and managing emails and calendars—all through a user-friendly conversational interface. The AI's adaptability to learn user preferences and implement them in real-time has made Sidekick an essential tool for real estate professionals looking to stay ahead in a dynamic market environment.

This collaboration builds on BeachesMLS's commitment to innovation by directly collaborating with Sidekick, ensuring real estate professionals in South Florida have access to highly effective software solutions designed to meet their specific needs.

"We are excited about this collaboration with Sidekick, which introduces our members to an advanced technology that will improve how they engage with their clients," said Dionna Hall, CEO of BeachesMLS. "The innovative capabilities of Sidekick are set to enhance our members' productivity and provide them with a distinct competitive advantage in a fast-evolving marketplace."

About Sidekick:

Sidekick is an innovative, AI-powered real estate assistant designed to give agents, teams, and brokerages a fast and efficient way to manage and grow their businesses. Leveraging advanced language models, Sidekick provides comprehensive, real-time data on property listings, market trends, and a suite of productivity integrations that save time. As reviewed by real estate industry publication Inman News, "Sidekick's true value is realized in its expediency." Sidekick stands out for its accuracy, efficiency, and user-friendly experience, making it an indispensable tool for anyone looking to navigate the complexities of the real estate market.

Find Sidekick Online:

Website: sidekickgpt.io

Instagram: @sidekickgpt

LinkedIn: Sidekick Real Estate Assistant

About BeachesMLS:

Through innovative and effective technology, essential business value, and exceptional customer service, BeachesMLS powers Southeast Florida with its robust data. BeachesMLS is a subsidiary of Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® with more than 43,000 BeachesMLS subscribers equipped to sell real estate along 130 miles of pristine coastline. BeachesMLS focuses on enhancing its members' opportunities and abilities to conduct business professionally, technologically, and profitably throughout their careers. To learn more, visit BeachesMLS.com.

