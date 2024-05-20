Sidekick Launches Partnership with MIAMI Association of Realtors®

Partnership is the platform's first in Florida and the East Coast

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sidekick, the leading generative AI assistant designed to amplify the efficiency and effectiveness of real estate professionals, proudly announces a partnership with the MIAMI Association of Realtors® (MIAMI), the nation's largest local Realtor group. This collaboration signifies Sidekick's expansion into the vibrant South Florida market, delivering its state-of-the-art integrated datasets and AI-driven workflow tools to over 60,000 real estate agents across South Florida.

Since its inception in November 2023, Sidekick has captured the real estate industry's attention by providing game-changing capabilities, including real-time market analysis, property valuation, and an extensive suite of productivity tools—all at a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional virtual assistants. This partnership with MIAMI follows a recent agreement with the San Francisco Association of Realtors® (SFAR), highlighting the enthusiasm for Sidekick's innovative technology. MIAMI, as the first association in Florida and the East Coast to introduce a generative AI assistant to its members, is poised to lead the charge in integrating cutting-edge technology into the real estate sector.

"Our partnership with MIAMI to bring Sidekick to South Florida is an incredibly exciting milestone," said Michael Martin, co-founder of Sidekick. "This partnership broadens our influence and enhances our ability to support real estate agents with AI. Equipping agents with tools to enhance their productivity helps to push the industry forward into the future while creating value for agents at all levels."

Sidekick offers its users a variety of advanced features, including the creation of CMA presentations, detailed market reports, and the management of emails and calendars—all through an intuitive conversational interface. The AI's capability to learn and adapt to user preferences in real-time has established Sidekick as an indispensable tool for real estate professionals striving to stay competitive in a dynamic market environment.

"This exciting partnership reinforces and advances MIAMI's commitment to innovation by providing our members with the absolute best in leading edge technology to better serve their buyers, sellers and investors and make a difference in their real estate business," MIAMI REALTORS® CEO Teresa King Kinney said.

About Sidekick:

Sidekick is an innovative, AI-powered real estate assistant designed to give agents, teams, and brokerages a fast and efficient way to manage and grow their businesses. Leveraging advanced language models, Sidekick provides comprehensive, real-time data on property listings, market trends, and a suite of productivity integrations that save time. As reviewed by real estate industry publication Inman News, "Sidekick's true value is realized in its expediency." Sidekick stands out for its accuracy, efficiency, and user-friendly experience, making it an indispensable tool for anyone looking to navigate the complexities of the real estate market.

About MIAMI Association of Realtors®:

The MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) was chartered by the National Association of Realtors in 1920 and is celebrating 104 years of service to Realtors, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Comprised of six organizations: MIAMI RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI Realtors in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the award-winning MIAMI Global Council. MIAMI REALTORS represents 60,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local Realtor association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 260 international organizations worldwide. MIAMI's official website is www.MiamiRealtors.com.

