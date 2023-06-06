Sidel Selects Configit Ace to Transform the CPQ Process

News provided by

Configit

06 Jun, 2023, 08:03 ET

European packaging manufacturer gains greater scalability, transparency and insight

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that packaging giant Sidel will use Configit Ace® to transform its Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) process. Configit's CLM technology integrated with CPQ will provide greater scalability, transparency and insight.

Sidel is a leading provider of equipment, services and complete solutions for packaging liquids, foods, home and personal care products. There are over 40,000 Sidel machines in operation daily in more than 190 countries. With all those different machines, the company needed a better approach to its CPQ process. 

The company sought to replace its entire CPQ stack, including configuration, pricing and bill of materials (BOM) solving, in a phased approach, because its previous configuration engine could no longer handle the modeling complexity. Sidel chose Configit Ace as its new future-proof platform to improve overall user experience when configuring Sidel machines and to combine valid product combinations into a single source of truth. Configit's partner, Coolshop, will be responsible for the CPQ front-end design, including incorporating pricing.

By using Configit Ace, Sidel will benefit from:

  • Increased transparency and insight: With a CPQ alone, there's a significant lack of transparency that can lead to inaccurate revenue projections. Configit Ace allows sales, manufacturing and engineering to align with a single source of truth and ensure Sidel only quotes what can be built based on sales and engineering, creating an aligned product definition. 
  • Ability to scale: Integrating CPQ with CLM offers the scale required to satisfy dynamic customer requirements and the rising complexity of products – without affecting current customer installations and processes. 

Vahe Ter Nikogosyan, CDO, Sidel, said: "Configit Ace will provide clarity and ensure our organization understands the impact of decisions being made when engineering, changing offerings and selling products. CLM provides the insights we need to manage product complexity, deliver what is promised and do so profitably." 

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "When it comes to configuration, there are two common approaches: some companies approach it from a purely sales and marketing-oriented perspective, while others are using a purely engineering-oriented perspective. Our Configit Ace platform has a leg up on standard CPQ as it alleviates the silos and eliminates significant disconnects that organizations can experience in terms of ensuring what is offered to customers is what can actually be provided." 

About Configit

Configit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

SOURCE Configit

Also from this source

Sidel Selects Configit Ace to Transform the CPQ Process

Configit Enables Fast Generation of Configurable Bills of Materials

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.