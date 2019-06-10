Siemens adds augmented reality for enhanced design visualization and collaboration to Solid Edge 2020

DETROIT, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens Digital Industries Software announces the availability of the latest version of Solid Edge® software, which features numerous enhancements that will enable small and medium-sized manufacturing companies to accelerate product development and manufacturing processes. Through new features such as augmented reality, expanded validation tools, model-based definition and 2D Nesting, Solid Edge 2020 provides next generation technologies to enhance collaboration and fully digitalize the design-to-manufacturing process.

Design visualization brings ideas to life, allowing design engineers to validate their digital design in a physical environment.

"Sharing designs in AR/VR with Solid Edge 2020 could change how we do almost everything. It's an absolute game changer and will help us design better, while communicating more effectively and efficiently with our customers and engineers," said Stefan Islinger, Information Management, IM-CAD Support for Krones AG.

Solid Edge 2020 delivers new augmented reality capabilities that enable users to visualize design intent in new ways, enabling enhanced collaboration internally, as well as with suppliers and customers during the design process. New and powerful validation tools have been integrated for conducting motion and vibration simulation, which can help customers reduce costly prototypes. The addition of Model Based Definition enables customers to completely define parts, assemblies and manufacturing instruction digitally from their 3D model. 2D Nesting capabilities have also been added to optimize cutting patterns, reduce waste and costs, and accelerate manufacturing processes. Solid Edge 2020 also delivers hundreds of core CAD enhancements such as new sheet metal capabilities, 3-10x faster large assembly performance, new data migration tools, and others across the portfolio. These enhancements help facilitate a software application that is easy-to-use, deploy and maintain while also helping advance all aspects of the product development process.

"The new Model Based Definition offering for Solid Edge 2020 is exactly what we need," said Daniel Froehlich, PLM Business Manager, Standardization Department for Eagle Burgmann. "Not only will it help us go paperless, it's a huge step toward moving to a completely digital environment. Using our digital model to create 3D PDFs will let us share our designs without having to create extra drawings."

"The latest enhancements to the Solid Edge portfolio can help small to medium-sized manufacturers digitalize their entire product development process from end-to end," said John Miller, Sr. Vice President, Mainstream Engineering at Siemens Digital Industries Software. "We continue to work on providing an advanced portfolio of affordable and easy-to-use tools to help our customers with their digital transformation, so they can reduce costs and accelerate product delivery."

Siemens Digital Industries Software is a leading global provider of software solutions to drive the digital transformation of industry, creating new opportunities for manufacturers to realize innovation. With headquarters in Plano, Texas, and over 140,000 customers worldwide, Siemens Digital Industries Software works with companies of all sizes to transform the way ideas come to life, the way products are realized, and the way products and assets in operation are used and understood. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.siemens.com/plm.

This press release and further materials are available at: www.siemens.com/plm/Solidedge2020

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 75,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the company had around 379,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

