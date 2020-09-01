Siemens and eQ Technologic deliver Data-as-a-Service across Xcelerator Portfolio

Many companies have data distributed across multiple systems and generated by a variety of applications. As digital transformation is embraced as a core business strategy, these organizations are under immense pressure to gain collective insight into this distributed data and connect it virtually without replication. The eQube DaaS platform establishes a connected network of integrated data, applications and devices that puts the power of analytics in the hands of end users leading to actionable insight. This partnership can help Siemens customers improve their ability to harness information from multiple systems by establishing an integrated data environment for their digital threads, multi-application integrations, orchestration and virtualization through for-purpose industrial integrations to address specific business problems.

As a first step in the expanded partnership, Siemens will begin offering the eQube DaaS platform with over 60 smart connectors, including PLM, ERP, Asset Management, ALM, IoT, Program & Portfolio and Databases and leverage the eQ team for pre-sales, services and field support. Leveraging the eQube DaaS platform in conjunction with the Mendix low-code application development platform, users can easily access data from across systems to automate new workflows and create new deeply integrated applications and experiences. With better understanding through traceability and actionable insights of cross-system data, Siemens' customers can reduce required resources and accelerate their transformation into digital enterprises.

"As a long-time Siemens partner, we understand the importance and challenge of connecting data and processes across the digital enterprise, including a wide range of PLM products such as Teamcenter from Siemens, ERP, ALM, MES, Asset Management, other enterprise software products and IoT," said Dinesh Khaladkar, President and CEO, at eQ Technologic. "Extending this partnership can further help Siemens' customers accelerate digital transformation by connecting and integrating their systems. eQube solves complex integration problems, simply, helping organizations gain actionable insights and improve collaboration."

eQ Technologic, Inc. (eQ) is a trusted provider of eQube, a Data as a Service (DaaS) platform that delivers a highly scalable, resilient, and secure Integrated Data Environment (IDE). eQube-DaaS platform-based solutions for IDE result in substantial productivity gains accelerating Digital Transformation. eQube establishes a Digital Backbone of integrated data, applications and devices that puts the power of analytics in the hands of end users leading to Actionable Insight. eQube-DaaS platform-based solutions have been widely deployed across world-wide customers, from major industries such as Aerospace & Defense, US DoD, Auto & Machinery, High-Tech, Ship Building, Energy, Food, and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG). Further information is available at www.1eQ.com, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. The Xcelerator portfolio helps companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 76,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Through the separately managed company Siemens Mobility, a leading supplier of smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is shaping the world market for passenger and freight services. Due to its majority stakes in the publicly listed companies Siemens Healthineers AG and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital healthcare services as well as environmentally friendly solutions for onshore and offshore wind power generation. In fiscal 2019, which ended on September 30, 2019, Siemens generated revenue of €86.8 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2019, the company had around 385,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

