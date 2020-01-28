Siemens' Capital software helps Groupe PSA digitalize aftersales documentation

"Using Capital for electrical design and aftersales documentation has produced tremendous time and cost savings," stated Yves Bouvier, vice president of Diagnosis, Groupe PSA. "We have already achieved a significant schedule reduction using Capital to deliver our complete schematic after-sales documentation and are targeting above 30% schedule reduction."

Siemens' Capital E/E systems development toolchain spans the full electrical system development process from system definition, through design and manufacturing, and into automated service documentation production. Digital continuity of Groupe PSA's electrical data using Capital enables aftersales documentation driven directly by the actual engineering design data. This provides data accuracy, efficiency and a reduced time to market, which is a competitive advantage in today's fast-moving automotive industry. Capital is part of Xcelerator, an integrated portfolio of software, services and application development platform that can be personalized and adapted to fit customer and industry-specific needs to help companies of all sizes become digital enterprises.

"Groupe PSA has been on the cutting-edge of automotive developments, and they recognize the importance of adopting advanced technologies, such as our Capital solution," stated Martin O'Brien, senior vice president of Siemens' Integrated Electrical Systems business group. "Using Capital's in-built digital data continuity, Groupe PSA realizes a competitive advantage, and we anticipate providing them with more digitalization technologies for their next-generation endeavors."

To learn more about the Capital solution, visit: https://www.mentor.com/products/electrical-design-software/.

