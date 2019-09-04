Siemens Speeds Digital Future of Industry with Xcelerator

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siemens today announced Xcelerator – an integrated portfolio of software, services and application development platform that can be personalized and adapted to fit customer and industry-specific needs to help companies of all sizes become digital enterprises. Xcelerator combines the full portfolio of Siemens' software for design, engineering and manufacturing with an expanded Mendix low-code, multi-experience application development platform. The Mendix platform now includes cloud and app services for digital engineering and Internet of Things (IoT) powered by MindSphere® the cloud-based, open IoT operating system from Siemens, in addition to Mendix's market-leading unified low-code and no-code development environments. Unique to Xcelerator, this platform drives digital transformation by enabling anyone in the ecosystem, including citizen developers and engineers, to easily build, integrate and extend their existing data and systems. The company also announced that Siemens PLM Software has become Siemens Digital Industries Software, a change intended to reflect the growth in the company's ecosystem and portfolio of solutions, applications, tools and services that are driving digital transformation at organizations across the globe.

"Siemens has a long history of delivering innovation by blurring the boundaries between engineering and operational domains and bringing together the virtual and real worlds. Xcelerator continues that tradition, combining our full portfolio of software that spans from electronic design automation through product lifecycle management with the Mendix platform and MindSphere for IoT. Unique to Xcelerator is the ability to build personalized applications that can capture feedback and performance and feed those insights back into design and manufacturing -- delivering on the promise of the Digital Enterprise across the discrete and process industries," said Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO, Siemens Digital Industries Software. "I am also excited to be moving into the future as Siemens Digital Industries Software – a new identity that reflects our broad portfolio of digitalization software and services that are where design, engineering and manufacturing meet tomorrow."

Xcelerator Integrates Siemens' Industrial Software Portfolio

Siemens has built the broadest and deepest portfolio of software for electronic and mechanical design, system simulation, manufacturing, operations and lifecycle analytics. Xcelerator brings together and integrates that portfolio with embedded tools and databases that connect to existing Information Technology, Operational Technology and Engineering Technology environments. This enables unique workflows that leverage a broad range of Siemens technology. Capital™ software, from Mentor, has been embedded into NX™ software to allow experts across engineering disciplines to create new products collaboratively. Siemens Opcenter™ solution has been integrated with Valor™ software to expand the digital thread from design to manufacturing, providing continuous quality improvement, and Siemens recently integrated multiple automotive validation tools to create the PAVE360™ pre-silicon autonomous validation environment. This open integration allows for rapid innovation and validation of products and operations by creating the most precise digital twin, which melds model-based simulations with test data and real performance analytics.

With its Digital Enterprise Portfolio, Siemens Digital Industries provides companies of all sizes an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Xcelerator is the technical software foundation for a company's digital enterprise that enables continuous ingenuity in product performance, product development, production operations and lifecycle support. The Xcelerator portfolio is comprised of multiple applications and solutions for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Electronic Design Automation (EDA), Application Lifecycle Management (ALM), Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM), Embedded Software and Internet of Things (IoT). This integrated portfolio supports automation of a business from top floor to shop floor, orchestrates the flow of information between all Xcelerator ecosystem participants to create a traceable digital thread and enables an open and collaborative environment with speed and agility.

Mendix Application Development Platform Powers Xcelerator Ecosystem

Following last year's acquisition of Mendix, the global leader in low-code and no-code application development for the enterprise, Siemens is expanding the Mendix platform to bring the power of the cloud and its market-leading rapid application development environment to its customers to help them build apps that can integrate and extend their current solutions with new types of data, systems and to new users. With the addition of app services for IoT powered by MindSphere, digital engineering, and system integrations, the Mendix platform can now be used to unlock even more data from any system, and bi-directionally connect it to applications and devices. The Mendix platform offers Xcelerator customers the ability to build multi-experience apps and share data on any device, from any location, on any cloud and any platform and more quickly realize the benefits of digital transformation.

With the ability to build apps that consume and expose data from a broad range of IT systems and applications, Xcelerator enables companies of all sizes and in any point in the supply chain, to digitally transform their businesses through software solutions that are personalized, adaptable and support new ways of working. Whether organizations require on-premise solutions, seek a mix of cloud-connected solutions, or want to work exclusively on the cloud, Xcelerator helps enterprises realize their digital futures at the pace and configuration that best suits them.

Siemens Digital Industries Software is driving transformation to enable a digital enterprise where engineering, manufacturing and electronics design meet tomorrow. Our solutions help companies of all sizes create and leverage digital twins that provide organizations with new insights, opportunities and levels of automation to drive innovation. For more information on Siemens Digital Industries Software products and services, visit www.sw.siemens.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Siemens Digital Industries Software – Where today meets tomorrow.

Siemens Digital Industries (DI) is an innovation leader in automation and digitalization. Closely collaborating with partners and customers, DI drives the digital transformation in the process and discrete industries. With its Digital Enterprise portfolio, DI provides companies of all sizes with an end-to-end set of products, solutions and services to integrate and digitalize the entire value chain. Optimized for the specific needs of each industry, DI's unique portfolio supports customers to achieve greater productivity and flexibility. DI is constantly adding innovations to its portfolio to integrate cutting-edge future technologies. Siemens Digital Industries has its global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany, and has around 75,000 employees internationally.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. The company is active around the globe, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. With its publicly listed subsidiary Siemens Healthineers AG, the company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2018, which ended on September 30, 2018, Siemens generated revenue of €83.0 billion and net income of €6.1 billion. At the end of September 2018, the company had around 379,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

Note: A list of relevant Siemens trademarks can be found here. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

