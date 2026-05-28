Siena Lending Group and Hilco Global Close $130 Million Strategic Financing with Panavision

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siena Lending Group LLC ("Siena"), a leading provider of asset-based credit solutions, and Hilco Global ("Hilco"), a diversified financial services company, today announced the closing of a $130 Million financing transaction (the "Facility") with Panavision (the "Company"), a global leader in motion picture and television production services and equipment.

Siena served as Agent and Sole Bookrunner for the Facility, with Hilco acting as Documentation Agent and Collateral Monitoring Agent. Under the terms of the Facility, Siena will hold $80 million of the total $130 million financing, with Hilco holding the remaining $50 million. The revolving credit facility, secured by current and fixed assets, enhances the company's existing revolving debt by providing incremental liquidity and financial flexibility to drive future growth.

"Panavision is an industry leader, delivering state-of-the-art equipment along with bespoke services and solutions to filmmakers," said Todd Eubanks, CRO of Siena. "We look forward to expanding our financial partnership with Panavision and supporting its strong management team's execution of growth objectives."

"The filmmaking industry continues to face evolving production and supply chain demands," said Dan Rubin, Managing Director of Asset Management at Hilco Global. "It was important to work closely with the Company and Siena to create a flexible financing structure that supports long-term investment across Panavision's global platform. As a leading innovator and trusted equipment and service provider to the industry, Panavision is well positioned for continued success, and we are pleased to support the company."

"Panavision has built its reputation on delivering the tools, expertise, and innovation filmmakers trust to bring their creative visions to life," said Kim Snyder, President and CEO of Panavision. "Siena and Hilco share our long-term vision for this business and our excitement for the future. Their trusted partnership is foundational for Panavision's growth. We look forward to investing in the technology and service excellence that will define our next chapter."

About Siena Lending Group:

Siena Lending Group is a leading asset based lender providing financing solutions from $20 to $500 million across the United States and Canada. Siena provides senior secured solutions to privately held middle-market companies and publicly traded industry leaders across most sectors and has earned a reputation as a trusted financing partner to private equity firms and other financial sponsors. Since 2012, Siena has consistently found creative ways to provide borrowers with maximum flexibility and liquidity. With deep lending experience and expertise in complex situations, clients know Siena brings the patience and perspective to help them work through challenges and achieve their long-term visions.

Siena is a portfolio company of Franklin BSP Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Benefit Street Partners L.L.C. ("BSP"). BSP, a leading credit-focused alternative asset management firm, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc.

For more information, visit www.sienalending.com or contact a Siena team member.

About Hilco Global:

Hilco Global, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA, is a diversified financial services company that delivers integrated professional services and capital solutions that help clients maximize value and drive performance across the retail, commercial and industrial, real estate, manufacturing, brand and intellectual property sectors, and more. Hilco Global provides a range of customized solutions to healthy, stressed, and distressed companies to resolve complex situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing strategic advice and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has more than 810 professionals operating on four continents. Visit www.hilcoglobal.com.

About Panavision:

Panavision is the world-class provider of unparalleled optics, proprietary camera and lighting systems, and state-of-the-art solutions that power the creative vision of filmmakers. Driven by a passion for collaborative innovation, Panavision provides the content-creation industry with the highest standard of quality and service. Panavision's portfolio includes the renowned brands Panalux, LEE Filters, Direct Digital and Island Studios. For more information and locations worldwide, visit Panavision.com.

SOURCE Hilco Trading, LLC