Sierra Achieves FedRAMP High Certification Through Partnership with Knox Systems

Certification Equips U.S. Government Agencies to Transform Customer Experience

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra, the leading AI-powered customer experience platform, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Certification in partnership with Knox Systems (Knox), the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider. Designed to standardize security assessment and certification for cloud companies wanting to work with U.S. federal agencies, Sierra achieved FedRAMP High Certification in just over two years after launch, proving continued company momentum. This certification signals that Sierra's advanced AI technology meets the most stringent federal security requirements and is ready for government deployment.

Sierra is designed to help businesses build better, more human customer experiences with AI. While hundreds of millions of people rely on the U.S. government for critical services, from navigating Medicare to tax filing, Sierra enables U.S. agencies to utilize AI agents to help make these interactions simpler, faster, and more human.

Key features now available to the U.S. government include:

Build once, deploy everywhere : Create consistent experiences across voice, chat, and email in 58 languages available 24/7/365 — with industry-leading safeguards and CSAT.

: Create consistent experiences across voice, chat, and email in 58 languages available 24/7/365 — with industry-leading safeguards and CSAT. Simple to use, deeply capable : Empower teams to build and optimize agents. Proven at scale in complex cases across financial services, telecom, tech, healthcare, travel, and retail.

: Empower teams to build and optimize agents. Proven at scale in complex cases across financial services, telecom, tech, healthcare, travel, and retail. Clear visibility, complete control : Understand and improve agent behavior with built-in testing, automated monitoring, and proactive insights to drive performance.

: Understand and improve agent behavior with built-in testing, automated monitoring, and proactive insights to drive performance. Long-term partnership, priced by outcomes : Work with an expert agent development team that's done hundreds of deployments — and will keep you ahead as AI evolves. Only pay for the value delivered.

: Work with an expert agent development team that's done hundreds of deployments — and will keep you ahead as AI evolves. Only pay for the value delivered. Fast to launch, built to evolve: Deploy in weeks with agents that grow in sophistication as your ambitions grow.

"Some of the world's largest, most regulated businesses trust Sierra to help deliver their customer experiences," said Bret Taylor, co-founder and CEO of Sierra. "We're excited to bring those same capabilities to government agencies — ensuring people using them get faster, better results while freeing government employees to focus on the moments where their expertise truly matters."

"Federal agencies are often tasked with engaging with citizens to provide guidance and support on a number of essential services," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "With the support of Knox, agencies are now able to leverage Sierra's AI-powered customer experience platform to handle some of the most complex, high-stakes conversations."

Agencies can learn more about Sierra's AI technology designed to enhance customer experiences at https://sierra.ai/, and to learn more about FedRAMP Certification via Knox, visit: knoxsystems.com.

About Sierra

Sierra is the platform that helps businesses build better, more human customer experiences with AI. With Sierra, companies deploy customer-facing AI agents that communicate in natural language, solve complex problems, and personalize every interaction—on any channel.

Across a range of industries, leading brands like ADT, Docusign, Rocket Mortgage, Safelite, SiriusXM, Sutter Health, and Wayfair have partnered with Sierra to improve customer satisfaction in the moments that matter while driving operational efficiency and revenue growth.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days - turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc