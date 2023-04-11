Sierra7, AvaSure Virtual Monitoring Partnership Recognized as 2023 Disruptive Tech Program Award Recipient from G2Xchange

Prestigious honor recognizes innovative IT products and programs that drive transformational progress in the federal market

FALLS CHURCH, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sierra7 and product partner, AvaSure, were recognized as a 2023 Disruptive Tech Awardee for bringing AvaSure's TeleSitter®/TeleNurse™ solution to Federal healthcare IT programs. This award recognizes an innovative product, program, or emerging technology solution that has been implemented within a Federal Agency and shows measurable results.

"Sierra7 is honored to be recognized alongside our partner AvaSure as a 2023 Disruptive Tech Program Award Winner," said Rafael Fagundo, Sierra7's CEO and founder. "I would like to thank G2Xchange for this prestigious award. Our team is proud to continue delivering reliable transformational solutions serving the VA and supporting its mission to enhance the lives of the Veteran community."

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Veteran Affairs Medical Centers (VAMCs) faced personnel shortages and safety risks for patients and staff. VA's solution was to implement TeleSitter®/TeleNurse™ enabling medical providers to communicate with patients effectively and safely throughout the pandemic. This solution has made transformational changes by increasing patient safety, improving patient care, and optimizing labor resources at hospitals and medical centers. This technology supports an augmented care environment where a virtual team can assist the bedside team, not replace them.

"We are proud to be such a major part of VA's drive to improve access to care and quality for the Veterans who have contributed so much to our nation's security and prosperity over the years," said Adam McMullin, AvaSure's CEO. "By establishing new platforms that deliver transformational patient safety and virtual care, we can help VA achieve better health outcomes for Veterans at lower costs."

Sierra7 and AvaSure continue to develop and drive innovative solutions for VA and the Federal health market. This partnership has resulted in programs that support 29 VAMCs and the award of more than 12 Federal contracts.

G2Xchange will be honoring program awardees, as well as Change Agent Award winners, during their upcoming Disruptive Tech Summit: Programs and Change Agents Shifting the Landscape held in person on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 2:00-5:30 PM EDT. Additional event details and registration information can be found here on Eventbrite .

About Sierra7

Sierra7, Inc. is a leading consultant to healthcare and federal clients providing IT, consulting, solutions, and citizen engagement services to federal agencies across the United States. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and CMMI-SVC Level 3-appraised member of the government technology and services industry, Sierra7 holds critical federal government prime contracts including T4NG, VHA-IHT, GSA VETS 2, NIH CIO-SP3, NASA SEWP V, VA TeleCare Companion, and several GSA schedules. In 2022, Sierra7 achieved AWS Select Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), ranked No. 457 in the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, recognized as a Vet100 honoree, and as a Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Midsize Patriot Employer of the Year. To learn more, visit: https://sierra7.com .

About AvaSure

AvaSure provides the leading hospital virtual care platform to systems with nursing and staffing shortages that are challenged to significantly reduce labor costs without sacrificing patient health outcomes. Recently recognized by KLAS Research as the leader in reducing the cost of patient care, AvaSure is the pioneer in providing best-in-class, video-based AvaSure TeleSitter® and TeleNurse™ solutions. As a trusted partner of more than 1,000 hospitals, AvaSure combines remote patient monitors, virtual nurses and other providers on a single platform to enhance clinical care without placing any additional burdens on existing staff. To learn more about AvaSure visit www.avasure.com .

