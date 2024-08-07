SiFi Networks Partnership to Enhance Connectivity in five Cities Across four States

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SiFi Networks and T-Mobile Fiber are working together to empower communities with fast, affordable and reliable fiber internet. SiFi Networks will bring cutting-edge telecommunications infrastructure to five cities across four states, with plans for further expansion in the future. T-Mobile Fiber is partnering with SiFi Networks as the internet service provider (ISP) that will provide residential broadband services across all five cities.

The five cities include Kenosha, WI; Rockford, IL; Palmdale, CA; Oceanside, CA and Farmington, MI. Residents in these communities can look forward to lightning-fast internet speeds, seamless connectivity, and enhanced digital experiences.

The partnership between T-Mobile, America's 5G leader and fastest-growing fixed wireless broadband provider, and SiFi Networks, a pioneer in open access fiber optic networks, helps bring much-needed reliable connectivity to residents. By combining T-Mobile's expertise in retail, marketing and customer experience with SiFi Networks' innovative fiber optic network solutions, this partnership helps pave the way for the future of digital communication and meet the growing need for dependable connectivity.

This expansion is not just about enhancing connectivity; it's also about driving economic development and fostering healthy competition in the telecommunications industry. By investing in advanced network infrastructure, SiFi Networks are laying the groundwork for innovation, entrepreneurship, and job creation in the communities they serve. By increasing competition in the telecommunications market, consumers are empowered with more choice – and an improved quality of service as a result.

"We believe that access to high-speed internet is a fundamental right in today's digital age," said Ben Bawtree-Jobson, CEO at SiFi Networks. "We are not only expanding access to broadband but also fostering a more competitive and dynamic telecommunications landscape that benefits everyone."

As part of their commitment to corporate social responsibility, SiFi Networks are also dedicated to supporting local communities through various initiatives. By investing in the development of digital skills and infrastructure, they aim to bridge the digital divide and create a more inclusive and equitable society for all.

The expansion into more markets represents a step forward in the journey towards a more connected and prosperous future. With plans for further expansion on the horizon, residents can rest assured that they will continue to benefit from world-class connectivity and have real value and choice for reliable broadband.

For more information about SiFi Networks' and their initiatives in the communities they serve, please visit www.sifinetworks.com.



For more information about T-Mobile Fiber, visit www.t-mobilefiber.com.

About SiFi Networks

Founded in 2013, SiFi Networks privately funds, builds and operates citywide, open-access, Smart City enabled fiber networks across the USA. SiFi's open-access business model allows multiple Internet Service Providers to deliver various services and offerings on its network. For further information, please visit www.sifinetworks.com.