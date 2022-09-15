SIFI TO PRESENT NEW SCIENTIFIC DATA AND LAUNCH A NEW INTRAOCULAR LENS DURING THE 40TH CONGRESS OF THE EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF CATARACT AND REFRACTIVE SURGEONS

CATANIA, Italy, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SIFI, a leading international ophthalmic company, announces 3 scientific presentations on its latest innovations during the upcoming Congress of The European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) which will take place from 16th to 20th September in Milan (Italy). These presentations will feature the results of studies evaluating SIFI's advanced solutions for cataract refractive surgery.

SIFI also announces the launch of Evolux™, a novel extended monofocal intraocular lens (IOL), based on a hydrophobic material and a non-diffractive profile, designed to provide better intermediate vision and equivalent distance vision when compared to a standard monofocal IOL. Evolux® was developed on a patented technology platform, pioneering the extension of the depth of focus through wavefront engineering.

On Monday 19th September, the Free Paper "Visual Performance Of The Extended Depth Of Focus (Edof) Well Fusion® Optical System: Mini Well® On The Dominant Eye And Mini Well Proxa® On The Non-Dominant Eye After Cataract Surgery" (presenter: Dr. Victor Caparas) will showcase clinical results of SIFI's first-in-kind unique solution to treat presbyopia.

The E-poster "Evolux, The New Standard Of Care With Extended Depth Of Focus In Monofocal Intraocular Lenses". (E-poster number: PO192) will feature preclinical results evaluating the optical performance of SIFI's new IOL Evolux™.

On Monday 19th September, the Satellite Symposium "Advanced solutions for targeting quantitative and qualitative outcomes in cataract refractive surgery: more possibilities for more patients" (presenters: Prof. Gerd U. Auffarth, Prof. Béatrice Cochener, Prof. Rita Mencucci, Prof. Emilio Pedrotti, Dr. Victor Caparas, Dr. Dorin Nicula), will feature six presentations addressing the role of quantity and quality of vision in cataract refractive surgery, the clinical results of trials on the Well Fusion® optical system, the new extended monofocal IOL Evolux™ and the management of postoperative treatment after cataract surgery with Netildex® gel, a twice-a-day, preservative-free fixed combination of dexamethasone 0.1% and netilmicin 0.3%.

SIFI's team looks forward to welcoming ophthalmologists at Booth B28 to discuss benefits and characteristics of the above products, as well as of Ecbirio™ and Amiriox™, two glaucoma drugs recently launched in selected European markets.

ABOUT WELL FUSION®

The WELL FUSION® system, through the combination of the Mini Well® and the Mini WELL PROXA® intraocular lenses, offer a novel solution that provides cataract patients the option to treat presbyopia with spectacle-free uninterrupted high-quality vision at all distances and in all lighting conditions.

ABOUT EVOLUX™

Evolux™ is an extended monofocal IOL, based on a hydrophobic material and a non-diffractive profile designed to provide better intermediate vision and equivalent distance vision when compared to a standard monofocal IOL.

ABOUT AMIRIOX™ and ECBIRIO™

Amiriox™ (bimatoprost 0.3 mg/ml) and Ecbirio™ (bimatoprost 0.3 mg/ml + timolol 5 mg/ml) are, respectively, the new monotherapy and fixed combination eye drops approved for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure in chronic open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension patients. Amiriox™ and Ecbirio™ are available in a multi-dose preservative free presentation that helps to protect the ocular surface and ensures a longer in-use stability (up to 90 days).

ABOUT SIFI

SIFI is a leading international ophthalmic company, headquartered in Italy, focusing on eye care since 1935. SIFI develops, manufactures, and markets innovative therapeutic solutions for patients with ophthalmic conditions. SIFI is fully committed through its R&D to improving the quality of life of patients, exporting treatments to more than 20 countries worldwide with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, France, Romania, Mexico, and Turkey.

