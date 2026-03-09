SIG SAUER Expands Shooter Affiliate Program to include Sal Hernandez, Ian Meyers, and Kevin Lally

NEWINGTON, N.H., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER is excited to welcome Sal Hernandez, Ian Meyers, and Kevin Lally to the SIG Shooter Affiliate Program. They will represent SIG SAUER at major competitive shooting events around the country, joining their teammates Tre'Von Barber, Kay Lane, and Todd Sindelar.

Sal Hernandez is an active member of San Antonio Police Department's SWAT team, a Master class USPSA shooter, and a sniper and firearms instructor. He is a dominant force in The Tactical Games and SWAT focused competitions with numerous podium finishes.

SIG Shooter Affiliate Program members Ian Meyers, Kevin Lally, and Sal Hernandez.

Ian Meyers is a former US Army Ranger and BORTAC operator currently working for the US Border Patrol in Arizona. He is a GM and Master class competitor in USPSA and competes in pistol, 2-gun, and Multi-gun competitions around the country.

Kevin Lally is a former Metropolitan PD officer currently serving as a SWAT operator and instructor for a local NH police department. He is a Master class USPSA and IDPA competitor in multiple divisions and coaches his department's shooting team.

SIG SAUER is excited to support these heroes who serve and protect our country while enhancing their skills through competition and training. We look forward to being a part of their journey as they represent SIG SAUER on the range.

