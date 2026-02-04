SIG SAUER Welcomes Tre'Von Barber, Kaylee Lane, and Todd Sindelar to the SIG Shooter Affiliate Program

NEWINGTON, N.H., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER is excited to welcome Tre'Von Barber, Kaylee Lane, and Todd Sindelar to the SIG Shooter Affiliate Program. They will represent SIG SAUER at major competitive shooting events around the country as part of a new program starting in February 2026.

Tre'Von Barber is a competitive shooter/instructor moving up fast in USPSA. He is the owner of Barber Training Solutions and is currently a Grand Master in Carry Optics Division with a goal to reach GM class in Limited Optics in 2026.

SIG Shooter Affiliate Program Members Tre’Von Barber, Kaylee Lane, and Todd Sindelar.

Kaylee Lane is an adjunct firearms instructor for the SIG SAUER Academy. She is a former PCSL 2-gun Ladies National Champion with several major competition wins.

Todd Sindelar has competed for over 30 years and is a Grand Master in multiple divisions in USPSA. He retired from the US Capitol Police as part of the Containment Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the Dignitary Protection Division (DPD).

SIG SAUER is excited to be a part of Tre'Von, Kaylee, and Todd's competition season to help enhance their skills while they represent SIG SAUER on the range.

