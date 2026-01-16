SIG SAUER INTRODUCES THE P211 GT4 and GT5

Continuation of SIG SAUER's Legacy of Innovation



NEWINGTON, N.H., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, industry leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, optics, and ammunition introduces the P211 GT4 and GT5 – the latest additions to SIG SAUER's distinguished lineage of hammer-fired pistols. The P211's precision machining and reliability incorporates the timeless appeal and superior performance of SIG's first double-stack 1911 pistol The GT4 and GT5 variants deliver even more options for the serious pistol competitor, elite operator, or shooting enthusiast.

The GT5 is a full-size pistol engineered to excel in both competition and duty/self-defense applications. Its full-length slide and 5" bull barrel provide excellent recoil characteristics and expands the P211's use in the shooting sports. The GT4 combines the capacity and performance of a double stack SAO pistol with the practicality of a 4" slide and low profile magwell making it the ideal choice for discrete concealed carry.

GT5 Product Details:

5" Target crown bull barrel

Steel frame with 3-slot accessory rail and full-length dust cover

Compatible with picatinny rail mounted accessories

Straight-pull trigger for a clean and consistent pull

Precision-engineered alloy grip module

Grip Safety, Ambidextrous Thumb Safeties and Firing Pin Safety mechanism

Equipped with (2) 21-round and (1) 17-round P320 compatible steel magazines

GT4 Product Details:

4.2" Target crown bull barrel

Steel frame with 3-slot accessory rail and carry-length dust cover

Compatible with picatinny rail mounted accessories

Straight-pull trigger for a clean and consistent pull

Precision-engineered alloy grip module

Grip Safety, Ambidextrous Thumb Safeties and Firing Pin Safety mechanism

Low Profile Carry Magazine Well

Equipped with (2) 21-round and (1) 17-round P320 compatible steel magazines

The P211 GT4 and GT5 will be displayed in SIG SAUER's booth at SHOT Show (booth #73039). To learn more about the P211 GTO and all of SIG SAUER's innovative and battle-tested products, visit sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.:

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, remote controlled weapons stations, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. SIG SAUER is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.

