SIG SAUER Hosts Aiming for Zero Charity Match to End Veteran Suicide

NEWINGTON, N.H., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER is proud to host the Aiming For Zero Charity Falling Steel Match, an annual mission-driven event at the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, New Hampshire. This event brings members of the military, law enforcement and shooting sports communities together in unified support of a shared objective: ending Veteran suicide.

Aiming for Zero

Aiming For Zero's mission is to eliminate veteran suicide by fostering a supportive network through competitive shooting events and proactive engagement with veterans, service members, and their families. SIG SAUER's workforce is one-third veteran, and we are committed to supporting the military members who serve and protect our country, and we are honored to host this important event.

The Falling Steel Match is structured as a competitive shooting event, but its purpose extends far beyond sport; Aiming For Zero's competitive model is intentionally designed to foster authentic human connection, increase awareness of critical support resources, and facilitate direct engagement between participants and organizations dedicated to serving veterans and their families. At its core, the match serves as a platform where community, shared experience, and purpose reinforce principles of prevention and recovery through meaningful connection.

Key Event Details:

Dates: May 29–31, 2026

Location: SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, New Hampshire

Format: Six-stage pistol-caliber match (divisions available on the registration page)

Participants: open to all skill levels, including Veterans, civilians, and law enforcement

Following the event, all proceeds will be presented to participating veteran organizations in direct support of their mission to serve veterans and their families.

For more information on the competition, including registration, please visit here.

To learn more about SIG SAUER, please visit www.SigSauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.:

SIG SAUER, Inc. is a leading provider and manufacturer of firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, airguns, suppressors, remote controlled weapons stations, and training. For over 250 years SIG SAUER, Inc. has evolved, and thrived, by blending American ingenuity, German engineering, and Swiss precision. Today, SIG SAUER is synonymous with industry-leading quality and innovation which has made it the brand of choice amongst the U.S. Military, the global defense community, law enforcement, competitive shooters, hunters, and responsible citizens. Additionally, SIG SAUER is the premier provider of elite firearms instruction and tactical training at the SIG SAUER Academy. SIG SAUER is certified a Great Place to Work™. For more information about the company and product line visit: sigsauer.com.

Media Contact:

Phil Strader

Vice President, Consumer Affairs

[email protected]

SOURCE SIG SAUER, Inc.