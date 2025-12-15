SIG SAUER Title Sponsor for 2026 Tactical Games

NEWINGTON, N.H., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER is proud to be the title sponsor of the 2026 Tactical Games, a premier competition series combining functional fitness and marksmanship. SIG SAUER's partnership with Tactical Games combines precision firearms and physical fitness in the pursuit of personal improvement.

The competitive format of the Tactical Games provides military personnel, law enforcement officers and civilians a platform to test their limits and performance across an array of tactical skills pitting marksmanship against physical exhaustion and mental fortitude.

The Tactical Games partnership offers a unique ability to combine SIG SAUER’s focus on technical prowess and design ingenuity with human skills and determination in a one-of-a-kind format.

The addition of SIG SAUER as a title sponsor will allow the competition to offer cash prizes for the first time in the competition history with $90,000 on the line at the 2026 National Championship. The 2026 season will feature expanded global events and a three-day National Championship allowing ample opportunity for increased competition at the highest level.

SIG SAUER is dedicated to the promotion of shooting sports and increasing skills within the firearms community, both through the SIG SAUER Academy and our competitive pistol products. This includes the new P211-GTO, which was designed to deliver uncompromising control and enhanced shootability. The P211-GTO was created for elite performance putting it at the pinnacle of competition.

