SIG SAUER LAUNCHES SIG516 G3

NEWINGTON, N.H., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, industry leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, optics, and ammunition is proud to introduce the SIG516 G3.

Designed as the ultimate battle rifle, the SIG516 G3 extends the legacy of the 516 series, bringing new technology to the venerable weapons system. Tested around the world and perfected in New Hampshire, the SIG516 G3 brings a decade of internal engineering know-how on similar rifle projects to create the most rugged, durable platform in its class.

Capable of performing under the harshest conditions, the SIG516 G3 utilizes premium components and an innovative feature set to deliver uncompromising reliability. Inside the rifle, a short-stroke piston with an adjustable gas system, keeps the SIG516 G3 in flawless operation with the ability to tune settings to meet the mission at hand.

Chambered in 5.56 NATO, the SIG516 G3 is standard with a 16-inch cold hammer forged barrel with a 1:7-inch twist rate. The intuitive design of the SIG516 G3's unique rear and side non-reciprocating charging handle allows the rifle to be easily operated in any manner, in any condition.

To support long-term operational use and extended reliability, the rifle features steel reinforced components for high wear areas. The SIG516 G3 is standard with fully ambidextrous controls and premium features including a SIG Matchlite DUO curved trigger, SIG flash hider compensator, and a free-floating M-LOK handguard.

With its proven performance capabilities, upgraded features and history of durability in the field, the SIG516 G3 continues to raise expectations for an AR-15 piston system.

