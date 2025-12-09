SIG SAUER P320 will Serve as the Swiss Armed Forces Official Sidearm

NEWINGTON, N.H., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER is proud to announce the P320 was selected by the Swiss Armed Forces to serve as their new standard issued sidearm. The selection is a critical component of the Swiss Armed Forces New Generation Project, demonstrating Switzerland's commitment to soldier focused modernization.

The P320 was selected by the Swiss Armed Forces to serve as their new standard-issued sidearm.

The Armasuisse competitive selection process required extensive technical testing and field trials centered on user feedback with a comprehensive focus on safe, reliable operation. SIG SAUER is truly honored by Armasuisse's selection and validation that the P320 meets the stringent quality and precision demands of the Swiss Armed Forces.

Armasuisse's highly competitive process sought a pistol with modern ergonomics, modularity, and the ability to reliably meet a 30-year service life and operational support demands. The P320 is one of the most adaptable pistols on the market; it is customizable to meet the ergonomic preferences of a variety of soldiers and accepts a wide range of compatible enhancements and accessories. The P320's precision and reliability make the platform extremely well suited for the dynamic and unique needs of the Swiss Armed Forces and their traditional citizen-soldiers.

The P320 consistently meets and exceeds the stringent expectations of armed forces around the world, including the militaries of the United States, Australia, Denmark and Canada. We are proud of SIG SAUER AG for this incredible achievement and honored for the opportunity to expand our manufacturing footprint in Switzerland and meet the incredible demands of the Swiss Armed Forces.

