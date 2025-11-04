SIG SAUER Receives 2025 Excellence in Construction Award

Associated Builders and Contractors Chairman's Award Recipient

NEWINGTON, N.H., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, a leading defense manufacturer, received the 2025 Associated Builders and Contractors Chairman's Award for Excellence in Construction Award.

The award recognized the complex expansion of the live-fire range inside the Newington, NH manufacturing facility. Expansion provides high volume climate-controlled testing for the U.S. Army's Next Generation Squad Weapons Program, enabling all production testing to occur with the production environment. The addition optimizes efficiencies in high volume production enabling SIG SAUER to exceed all U.S. Army delivery schedules for this critical defense program.

The SIG SAUER Newington Range & Range Tube Expansion included the installation of a 328-foot-long steel firing tube, built in 30,000-pound sections and suspended over an active manufacturing floor and additional test ranges; each range was custom engineered to accommodate specific weapons and/or use scenarios. Throughout all phases of the construction project SIG SAUER maintained continuous high-volume production, meeting or exceeding all delivery timelines for critical contracts.

"SIG SAUER is committed to best-in-class manufacturing capabilities," said Jeff Chierepko, SIG SAUER, Vice President, Global Facilities Management. "This expansion exemplifies our dedication to advanced technologies and our ability to seamlessly modify existing infrastructure to accommodate emerging needs."

Through innovation, precision, and collaboration, with our partner North Branch Construction, the expansion delivered a mission-critical facility to serve as a cornerstone of SIG SAUER's next generation of defense technology.

