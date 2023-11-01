Sigenergy Strengthens Its Presence in Western Europe with Innovative Partnerships

Sigenergy Technology Co., Ltd.

01 Nov, 2023

KORTRIJK, Belgium, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, made a resounding impact at Solar Solutions Kortrijk 2023 by introducing its revolutionary 5-in-1 energy storage system, SigenStor, for the first time in the Benelux region. This cutting-edge system seamlessly integrates photovoltaic (PV) technology, energy storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging capabilities.

Sigenergy, Voltixx, and Earth have collectively signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).
As part of the prestigious Solar Solutions International trade fair for solar energy in Northwestern Europe, co-hosted with Kortrijk Xpo, Sigenergy's presence at Solar Solutions Kortrijk underscores the company's unwavering commitment to expanding its global footprint in Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. The Company's primary focus is on providing energy storage systems known for their unparalleled safety features and advanced artificial intelligence both compatible with home and C&I scenarios.

The culmination of the event was the formal signing of a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Sigenergy, Voltixx, a prominent regional energy distributor, and Earth, a specialist in sustainable home battery installation and electric charging stations. The MOU outlines an ambitious plan for the three parties to deploy 8,000 units of 5-in-1 energy storage systems in various counties by the year 2024. This agreement reflects the united commitment of these influential entities to confront the escalating environmental challenges and the imperative need for a swift transition toward a more sustainable future. Their shared vision is to lead the way in sustainable energy solutions and cultivate a greener future for the region.

Sigenergy's SigenStor is the world's first 5-in-1 energy storage system that seamlessly integrates Battery PCS, Battery Pack, EV DC Charger, PV Inverter, and EMS. It sets the industry standard for safety with five protective features, including advanced temperature sensors, an internal fire suppression system, a decompression valve, aerogel-insulated pads, and high-temperature-resistant insulation. SigenStor proactively manages potential hazards to ensure the highest level of safety.

Sigenergy also proudly claims the distinction of being the first manufacturer in the industry to launch an energy app, mySigen, that harnesses the power of AI. This app offers users complete system visibility and interactive AI-driven smart features. Sigen AI, powered by GPT-4, serves as the most intelligent service assistant, capable of tasks such as answering questions and troubleshooting. With cutting-edge algorithms, the app seamlessly synchronizes with dynamic electricity pricing from power companies to ensure rates are always up-to-date, allowing users to access the best energy deals available.

The partnership lays a robust foundation for Sigenergy's business expansion and its mission to provide energy storage systems aimed at reducing energy costs, promoting energy independence, and setting new industry standards for customer satisfaction.

