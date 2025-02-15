Sigenergy Tackles Africa's Energy Challenges with Next-Gen Storage Solutions and Real-World Case Studies

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, hosted an exclusive event on February 14 in Johannesburg to highlight its groundbreaking commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage solutions. The event featured a real-world case study that showcased the impact of Sigenergy's products in addressing energy challenges in the region. With over 350 industry leaders, distributors, and installers from across Africa in attendance, the event facilitated thought-provoking discussions among professionals on the growing importance of energy storage in shaping the continent's future.

Samuel Zhang awarded Herholdt’s Group the Global Top Performing Partner title at the event 96 SigenStors installed at South Ocean Electric Wire, Alberton, South Africa

Driving Rapid Growth and Global Market Leadership

Sigenergy's rapid expansion in energy storage was highlighted by Samuel Zhang, President and CTO of Sigenergy, in his opening speech. Zhang specifically acknowledged the crucial support from Herholdt's Group, South Africa's largest distributor. "In just one year, Sigenergy has become the fastest-growing inverter company in history. With the backing of our global network of partners, we've become the preferred choice for top distributors in markets such as the UK, Ireland, South Africa, Sweden, Australia, and the U.S.," Zhang stated.

In South Africa alone, Sigenergy achieved nearly 100 MWh in order volume within just seven months, capturing close to 10% of the market share. Globally, the company's SigenStor system has received high satisfaction ratings, with approximately 90% of homeowners and installers expressing their approval in a 2024 global customer survey.

Addressing Load-Shedding with 0ms Switching

A key highlight of the event was the on-site demonstration of Sigenergy's SigenStor energy storage solution at South Ocean Electric Wire, a cable manufacturer based in Alberton, South Africa. The company had faced frequent load-shedding, which not only disrupted production but also caused significant financial losses. Relying on costly and environmentally harmful diesel generators had become unsustainable. However, after installing 96 SigenStor units, providing a total of 4.1 MWh of capacity, the factory is now able to operate without interruption.

Sigenergy also enabled a seamless transition from grid to off-grid power with 0ms switching. The system includes Sigenergy's Energy Gateway C1200, which delivers 1200 kW of power and ensures up to five hours of backup during load-shedding events. As the only company in Africa able to offer such large-scale gateways, Sigenergy can also customize even larger gateways to meet the diverse needs of clients, all with incredibly fast response times.

Innovating for the Future: New Solutions

During the event, Sigenergy unveiled several cutting-edge products that underscore its commitment to continuous innovation. The SigenStack, in particular, stood out as a premier energy storage solution for large-scale C&I and utility applications. Featuring a modular architecture and hybrid inverter, SigenStack delivers between 50 kW and 125 kW of power, with a scalable design that supports up to 100 units in parallel, achieving capacities of several hundred megawatts. This adaptability makes it ideal for even the most complex energy projects.

Additionally, Sigenergy introduced the Sigen Hybrid 2nd Generation and Sigen Gateway HomePro SP/TP. Alongside its hardware advancements, Sigenergy continues to prioritize software development, with the mySigen App offering an industry-leading energy management experience. Regular updates every 3-4 weeks ensure the app remains at the forefront, delivering a smarter, more intuitive experience for installers and end-users alike.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621003/Samuel_Zhang_awarded_Herholdt_s_Group_Global_Top_Performing_Partner_title.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2621004/96_SigenStors_installed_South_Ocean_Electric_Wire_Alberton_South_Africa.jpg