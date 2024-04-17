SIGGRAPH 2024 Sets the Stage for the Future of Computer Graphics and Beyond With its Student Volunteer Program

The 51st annual conference creates opportunities for 350+ diverse, inclusive, motivated students and young professionals.

DENVER, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGGRAPH 2024 , the world's leading annual educational experience showcasing the latest in the computer graphics industry, will take place in Denver at the Colorado Convention Center from Sunday, 28 July to Thursday, 1 August, 2024. As a leading educational experience, SIGGRAPH takes great pride in the opportunities created each year for students and young professionals through its Student Volunteer Program . Student Volunteers are at the core of the SIGGRAPH conference, as it's recognized they are the key to the next generation of computer graphics and interactive techniques. More than 350 Student Volunteers will participate in this year's conference.

SIGGRAPH 2023 Experience Hall. Photo by Vib Soundraraja © 2023 ACM SIGGRAPH

Student Volunteers gain valuable insight into the world of computer graphics, which includes innovation and technological developments in the fields of animation, visualization, imaging, and art. The Student Volunteer Program provides opportunities to meet and learn from professionals, creators, educators, visionaries, and fellow students. Students 18 or older enrolled full-time in high school, undergraduate, or graduate school are encouraged to apply. Many Student Volunteers have progressed to become SIGGRAPH Program and Conference Chairs. They have also secured coveted positions at leading companies in the industry, from Disney/Pixar, Amazon, Microsoft, universities, international research firms, and several more.

"There are several different perks and benefits to being a SIGGRAPH volunteer. You get a full conference pass and networking opportunities. We partner with companies - from Pixar to Foundry - to host special sessions for our volunteers. We also have the S3 MentorMe Program , which allows students to get resume and portfolio reviews while connecting with a mentor. We can give them training and mentorship, and they can make connections that last for a lifetime," said Gabrielle Robinson, SIGGRAPH's Student Volunteer Chair.

Robinson discovered SIGGRAPH's Student Volunteer Program in 2018, as her college had a club for SIGGRAPH. It was there that she learned about the conference and the perks of volunteering during the conference. She officially became a Student Volunteer in 2019. "It was an amazing experience and it's eye-opening to be at a conference like this, whether volunteering or attending. It's life-changing professionally because you can network. I met people in my first year that I still communicate with now and made lifelong friendships," Robinson said about her experience as a student volunteer.

Robinson quickly advanced in her roles at the conference. She was a SIGGRAPH Team Leader the following year, in 2022 she joined the Student Volunteer subcommittee, and began serving on the conference committee this year. SIGGRAPH Team Leaders are expected to volunteer about 60 hours to provide operational and logistical support for pre-conference shifts or shifts during the conference. Team Leader responsibilities include assigning shifts, addressing on-site questions from participants, and supervising Student Volunteers. Student Volunteers commit to volunteering about 25 hours to provide support. In exchange for their service and enthusiasm, Student Leaders and Team Leaders receive a complete conference registration pass, networking opportunities, and exclusive Student Volunteer-only benefits. All opportunities within SIGGRAPH's Student Volunteer Program allow room to advance and thrive within the community.

With Robinson's experience with the program, she advises volunteers, "Remember to have fun. Do your research, be prepared, and bring your business cards. I remember that, in my first year, I brought resumes and business cards with me for the SIGGRAPH Job Fair. This is your playground to make friends."

The SIGGRAPH Job Fair, held each year, will be held on 30 July and 31 July from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It allows attendees to connect with seasoned professionals, discover opportunities, and attend roundtable sessions to learn essential skills, tips, and tricks for developing and navigating their career paths. Robinson's career path has taken her to secure a role at Steamroller Animation studio based in Mount Dora, Fla. where she serves as the team's Production Manager for Fortnite.

Please find more information about the SIGGRAPH 2024 Student Volunteer Program and how to apply here . The SIGGRAPH blog features in-depth interviews about SIGGRAPH 2024.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2024

ACM , the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world's largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field's challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world's leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2024 , the 51st annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 28 July–1 August at the Colorado Convention Center, along with a Virtual Access option.

