SightMD Pennsylvania Recognized as One of Berks County's Best Medical Professionals

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SightMD Pennsylvania is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the Best Medical Professionals in Berks County, earning top honors in multiple categories through a regional readers' choice contest hosted by local media publications.

SightMD Pennsylvania received recognition in the following categories:

Ophthalmology – SightMD Pennsylvania

Optometrist – SightMD Pennsylvania

Pediatric Ophthalmologists – SightMD Pennsylvania

The annual "Best Medical Professionals in Berks County" recognition program invited readers of the Reading Eagle, Boyertown Area Times, Northern Berks Item Patriot, and Southern Berks News to nominate and vote for healthcare providers who demonstrate excellence in patient care and professional service. Through an online voting ballot, the contest garnered thousands of votes from community members and healthcare peers, highlighting the providers residents trust most in times of need.

SightMD Pennsylvania's multiple recognitions reflect the organization's commitment to delivering exceptional eye care across all specialties, from comprehensive vision services to advanced ophthalmology and pediatric eye care.

"We are honored to be recognized by the communities we serve," said Dr. Joseph Matz. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from patients, families, and peers who place their trust in us every day. Our team remains dedicated to providing compassionate, high-quality eye care and improving vision health throughout Berks County."

SightMD Pennsylvania offers a full range of eye care services, including routine vision care, treatment for complex eye conditions, surgical services, and specialized pediatric ophthalmology. The practice is committed to using advanced technology and a patient-centered approach to ensure the best possible outcomes for every patient.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.sightmd.com or call 800.823.5530.

SightMD Pennsylvania is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, MD, at [email protected].

About SightMD Pennsylvania

SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 7 eye care doctors through the convenience of 5 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, low vision, and general eye exams. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Pennsylvania, as well as SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmd.com

SOURCE SightMD