SightMD Pennsylvania Welcomes A'sha M. Brown, MD to Wyomissing and Pottsville Locations

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SightMD Pennsylvania is proud to announce that board-certified ophthalmologist A'sha M. Brown, MD has joined the practice and will see patients at the Wyomissing and Pottsville locations. Dr. Brown brings specialized expertise in medical retina and uveitis, expanding access to advanced ophthalmic care for patients throughout Berks and Schuylkill counties.

Dr. Brown is a board-certified, fellowship-trained ophthalmologist specializing in the medical management of complex retinal conditions and inflammatory eye disease. Her clinical focus includes the treatment of age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, retinal vascular conditions, and acute and chronic uveitis, as well as a broad range of retinal pathologies affecting vision and long-term eye health. She is known for her patient-centered approach and commitment to delivering high-quality, evidence-based care.

"I am thrilled to join the team and focus on the intricate worlds of medical retina and uveitis," said Dr. Brown. "To me, there is nothing more rewarding than helping patients protect their most precious sense. I look forward to collaborating with a stellar team of professionals to provide comprehensive care that preserves sight and enhances the quality of life for our patients. I am eager to build long-term relationships with patients, offering them not just tailored treatment plans that address the unique challenges of retinal health, but also the peace of mind that comes with dedicated, personalized care."

Dr. Brown completed her medical degree at Drexel University College of Medicine, followed by an ophthalmology residency at Drexel University, where she served as co-chief resident. She went on to complete a fellowship in Medical Retina and Uveitis at Emory University's Emory Eye Center. She is board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is an active member of leading professional organizations including the American Academy of Ophthalmology and the American Society of Retina Specialists.

SightMD Pennsylvania's Wyomissing and Pottsville offices provide comprehensive ophthalmology services including retina care, cataract treatment, glaucoma management, and advanced diagnostic and surgical care, ensuring patients have access to the latest treatments and technology close to home.

Dr. Brown is now accepting new patients at SightMD Pennsylvania's Wyomissing and Pottsville locations. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.sightmd.com or call 800.823.5530.

SightMD Pennsylvania is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, MD, at [email protected].

About SightMD Pennsylvania

SightMD Pennsylvania offers patients access to 8 eye care doctors through the convenience of 5 clinical locations and 2 Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Pennsylvania. Its services include cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive eye surgery, macular degeneration, diabetic eye disease, vitreoretinal diseases and surgery, pediatric retina, oculoplastic, glaucoma care, corneal disorders, cosmetic treatments, dry eye management, allergy testing, low vision, and general eye exams. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD Pennsylvania, as well as SightMD New Jersey, SightMD Connecticut and SightMD in New York. For more information about SightMD Pennsylvania, please visit https://www.sightmd.com

SOURCE SightMD