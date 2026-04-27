SightMD's Dr. Eric Rosenberg Becomes First Surgeon in the World to Perform Cataract Surgery Using Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SightMD, a leading ophthalmology practice in the greater New England area, today announced a historic milestone in surgical innovation. Dr. Eric Rosenberg, DO, MSE, has become the first surgeon in the world to successfully perform cataract surgery using the Apple Vision Pro, powered by ScopeXR, a groundbreaking mixed reality surgical platform co-developed by Dr. Rosenberg.

The initial procedure was successfully completed in October 2025, and since that time, Dr. Rosenberg and his team have performed hundreds of additional cases using the platform, demonstrating both its scalability and real-world clinical impact.

This achievement represents a transformative convergence of spatial computing and ophthalmic surgery, redefining how procedures are visualized, guided, and taught.

The procedure was performed at SightMD's advanced surgical facility and marks the first time a cataract surgeon has used a spatial computing headset as the primary visualization interface. Utilizing ScopeXR, Dr. Rosenberg viewed the operative field in immersive stereoscopic 3D while simultaneously accessing real-time surgical overlays and comprehensive preoperative diagnostic data, all without breaking sterile technique.

"What we accomplished in that operating room is something that has never been done before anywhere in the world," said Dr. Eric Rosenberg. "This isn't just about a new device, it's about reimagining what the operating room of the future looks like. We've created a platform that makes surgeons safer, smarter, and more connected."

ScopeXR is a spatial computing software platform designed specifically for ophthalmic surgery. It integrates seamlessly with existing 3D digital surgical microscopes, including the Ngenuity 3D Visualization System ® (Alcon, Fort Worth, TX), through HDMI, USB, or wireless NDI protocols. The platform streams real-time surgical imaging directly into the surgeon's headset.

Importantly, ScopeXR is hardware-agnostic, allowing compatibility with a wide range of surgical systems and enabling rapid adoption across operating rooms without requiring major infrastructure changes.

One of ScopeXR's most impactful features is its real-time remote collaboration capability. Surgeons, mentors, and consultants anywhere in the world can virtually join procedures, seeing exactly what the operating surgeon sees, including live microscope feeds and diagnostic data, while communicating via secure, two-way audio.

"We are now able to bring the world's best surgeon into any operating room, at any hour, from anywhere on the planet," said Dr. Rosenberg. "From residents performing their first cases to surgeons facing unexpected complications, this technology democratizes access to expertise and that will save vision."

The platform also revolutionizes surgical education, enabling medical students, residents, and fellows to observe and learn remotely with unprecedented clarity and immersion, while reducing the need for additional personnel in the operating room.

SightMD is one of the largest and most respected ophthalmology practices in the United States, serving patients across New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts. The practice offers comprehensive services including cataract surgery, LASIK and refractive procedures, glaucoma management, Oculofacial Plastic Surgery and retinal care.

"SightMD has always believed that our patients deserve access to the most advanced care available anywhere in the world," said Dr. Rosenberg. "We are proud that SightMD is the place where this next chapter of ophthalmic innovation began."

This milestone positions SightMD and Dr. Rosenberg at the forefront of a rapidly evolving intersection between medicine and spatial computing. As the technology continues to mature, ScopeXR is expected to expand across ophthalmology and other surgical specialties, with ongoing efforts focused on clinical research, regulatory pathways, and broader deployment.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.sightmd.com or call 855.295.4144.

SightMD New York is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, MD, at [email protected].

About SightMD New York

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD Massachusetts, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

About ScopeXR

ScopeXR is a spatial computing software platform designed for the ophthalmic operating room, co-developed by Dr. Eric D. Rosenberg and Michael Simmons. The platform enables real-time intraoperative visualization, surgical guidance overlays, diagnostic data integration, and remote collaboration through spatial computing technology.

SOURCE SightMD