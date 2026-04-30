SightMD Wins "Best of the Boro" Honors for Ophthalmology and LASIK Surgery

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SightMD is proud to announce that it has been named a winner in the prestigious Best of the Boro competition, earning top honors in both the Ophthalmologist and LASIK Surgery Practice categories.

The Best of the Boro awards are a long-standing community-driven recognition program that celebrates outstanding businesses and service providers across the boroughs. Each year, residents cast their votes to recognize organizations that demonstrate excellence, trust, and a commitment to serving their local communities. The competition has become an important tradition, highlighting the businesses that truly make a difference in the lives of those they serve.

Winning in two highly competitive healthcare categories underscores SightMD's dedication to delivering exceptional patient care, advanced treatment options, and outstanding outcomes. From routine eye exams to state-of-the-art LASIK procedures, SightMD continues to prioritize innovation, safety, and personalized care.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by our community in this way," said Paul Sforza, MD. "These awards reflect the trust our patients place in us every day, and we remain committed to providing the highest standard of eye care across all of our locations."

SightMD has a long history of serving patients with comprehensive ophthalmic care, combining experienced specialists, cutting-edge technology, and a patient-first approach. This recognition reinforces the organization's mission to improve vision and enhance quality of life for the communities it serves.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with our team, please visit www.SightMD.com or call 855.295.4144.

SightMD New York is actively seeking ophthalmology professionals who are interested in joining its outstanding team. If you are an ophthalmology practice owner interested in merging or selling your practice, please contact the Chief Medical Officer, Brad Kligman, MD, at [email protected].

About SightMD New York

SightMD is a rapidly-growing integrated ophthalmic group, offering patients access to over 100 doctors through the convenience of 38 locations across New York. SightMD's track record of providing clinically-excellent care spans over 50 years, and its services include LASIK laser vision correction, laser cataract surgery and lens implantation, oculoplastic surgery, general eye exams, glaucoma management, retinal disorder treatment, corneal services, neuro-ophthalmology, pediatric ophthalmology, and audiology. Sight Growth Partners is the administrative services provider for SightMD as well as SightMD Connecticut, SightMD Massachusetts, SightMD New Jersey, and SightMD Pennsylvania. For more information about SightMD, please visit sightmd.com

SOURCE SightMD