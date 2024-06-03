Sigma 28-45mm F1.8 Full Frame DG DN Art Lens Announced; YouTube Video First Look, Learn More Info at B&H Photo Video

This Sigma 28-45mm F1.8 DG DN Art single lens can effectively take the place of carrying 28mm, 35mm, and 50mm f/1.8 primes. It will be larger than any of those single primes, though, measuring 3.5 x 6" and weighing 2.1 lb. Considering it's a single lens, though, it's a usable design that's still suitable for handheld use. Beyond the uniqueness of the speed and zoom range, Sigma is also pushing the optical qualities of this lens and stating that the sharpness and rendering is also comparable to that of prime lenses. Aspherical and low dispersion elements contribute to high sharpness and accurate color rendering and also promote better focus breathing performance. The lens has a minimum focusing distance of 11.8" throughout the zoom range and, at the 45mm position, offers a 1:4 maximum magnification ratio for close-up work. Coupling the bright f/1.8 design and 11-blade diaphragm, this 28-45mm f/1.8 is a standout choice for shallow depth of field shooting and selective focusing, especially when working with nearby subjects.

Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1829962-REG/sigma_612e_28_45mm_f1_8_dg_dn.html

Key Features

Full Frame | f/1.8 to f/16

Superfast Wide-to-Normal Zoom

HLA Autofocus

11.9" Minimum Focus Distance

Aperture Ring with Click & Lock Switches

SLD and Aspherical Elements

Nano Porous & Super Multilayer Coatings

Dust & Splash Resistant

In terms of handling, internal zoom and focusing designs are used to maintain the overall lens length and balance while shooting, making this a perfect candidate for video shooters using a gimbal setup or for one-man productions on a mirrorless platform. This non-moving design also adds to overall dust and splash resistance for working in inclement weather conditions. Another physical touch that's been optimized for video needs is the manual aperture ring, which can be locked in place to prevent accidental switching and can also be de-clicked for smooth and silent iris transitions.

For autofocus, a High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) is used, which achieves fast, quiet, and smooth focusing performance that, again, is also beneficial to solo shooters working handheld or atop a gimbal. And, for L Mount users, the manual focus ring can be set for linear and non-linear focusing depending on the range one needs to cover during a shoot.

YouTube Video First Look Video at Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 Lens

https://youtu.be/Lg0zxkcQK9M

Learn More in regard to Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/sigma-fast-full-frame-zoom-announcing-the-28-45mm-f18-dg-dn-art-lens

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information

B&H Photo Video

Geoffrey Ngai

212-615-8820

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

SOURCE B&H Photo