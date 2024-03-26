Sigma Announces 50mm F1.2 DG DN Art Lens; YouTube Video First Look and More Info at B&H

Sigma introduced the ultra-fast 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art lens, offering impressive speed and quality in a compact form factor.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce the Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art lens, available for L-Mount and Sony E mirrorless cameras. This is the third 50mm DG DN lens in Sigma's lineup and among the brightest lenses they brand has ever released, offering exceptional performance in low-light conditions, as well as giving you the utmost in depth-of-field control.

Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art Lens

Product Highlights

Key Features

Full-Frame | f/1.2 to f/16

Fast, Wide-Aperture Lens

High-Response Linear Actuator AF System

Four Aspherical Lens Elements

Rounded 13-Blade Diaphragm

De-Clickable Aperture Ring

Super Multilayer Coating

Dust- and Splash-Resistant Construction

What's truly special about this normal-length prime, though, is its sleek dimensions―hardly larger than the Sigma 50mm f/1.4 DG DN Art and 30% smaller than the 35mm f/1.2 DG DN Art lens, giving you speed and compactness together. Sigma indicates a new streamlined optical design is responsible for the relatively compact and lightweight form factor, which measures 4.3" long and weighs 1.6 lb. Comparatively, the 50mm f/1.4 has nearly identical dimensions and weighs only 2.5 oz less.

Beyond the impressive size, the f/1.2 speed is a standout asset for this lens, enabling its use in extremely low-light conditions, as well as benefiting those working with shallow depth of field. Also, it's the first Sigma lens to feature a 13-blade rounded diaphragm, which contributes to smooth and circular bokeh.

The new 50mm f/1.2 also features a dual HLA-driven floating focus mechanism, which achieves smooth, fast, and quiet AF performance while also greatly reducing any focus breathing. The floating design also helps to maintain consistently high sharpness throughout the focusing range, from 1.3' to infinity.

Physically, the 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art dust and splash resistant, and the front element is treated with a water- and oil-repellent coating. The manual aperture ring can be de-clicked for smooth, silent iris switching and the lens body features both an AFL button and AF/MF switch for more tactile control over focusing settings.

