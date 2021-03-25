Sigma Announces the fp L High-Resolution 61MP Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera; More Information at B&H Photo Video

Key Features

61MP Full-Frame BSI Bayer CMOS Sensor

UHD 4K30p Video with 12-Bit CinemaDNG

Hybrid Phase- and Contrast-Detection AF

3.15" 2.1m -Dot Touchscreen LCD

-Dot Touchscreen LCD Up to 10 fps Shooting, ISO 100-25600

Continuous Power via USB-C

Director's Viewfinder Function

Crop Zoom Mode and Updated Color Modes

SD Card Slot, USB-C Drive Support

Compatible with EVF-11 Viewfinder

The most significant update for the fp L camera is the use of a higher-resolution 61MP full-frame BSI CMOS Bayer array sensor. The increased resolution offers improved detail while maintaining impressive dynamic range and a flexible sensitivity range from ISO 100-25600. The sensor enables UHD 4K video recording up to 30 fps or FHD at 120 fps, and internal 8-bit Cinema DNG recording is possible. If recording externally, then 12-bit sampling is possible, along with the ability to record directly to SSDs via the USB Type-C port. The heightened 61MP resolution benefits video, too, because it promotes sharp footage through down-sampling; an optical low pass filter helps to cut moiré for both stills and video.

The new sensor also now features on-chip phase-detection autofocus, in addition to contrast-detection focusing, which allows for faster, more precise focusing performance and subject tracking in various lighting conditions. Other assets from the updated sensor include a new Crop Zoom function, for cropping into images while shooting to simulate working at higher magnifications; Duotone and Powder Blue color modes; true 24.00 fps recording for a cinematic look; and improvements to the Director's Viewfinder function, which includes new compatible cinema cameras and customizable frame lines.

Beyond the sensor updates, the Sigma fp L also introduces a series of usability improvements, including the ability to receive continuous power via USB-C, such as for time-lapse shooting, long recording takes, or even if using the fp L as a webcam. If working in multiple camera scenarios, customized features can now be shared between cameras via unique QR codes, and you can also take screenshots of the fp L's own LCD screen for notetaking purposes.

In addition to the fp L itself, the other big announcement to the system is the EVF-11 Electronic Viewfinder, which is an auxiliary EVF that takes advantage of the modular design of the camera system. This finder attaches to the left side of the camera body and offers a 0.5" 3.68m-dot OLED panel for bright and clear eye-level viewing. The finder also has a 90° tilting design for easier use at lower working angles. The EVF-11 will be available in a kit with the fp L, or is available on its own and will be compatible with the original fp via an upcoming firmware update.

Learn more about the Sigma fp L Mirrorless Camera at B&H Explora:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/the-sigma-fp-l-pushing-the-envelope-for-modular-mirrorless-cameras

Sigma fp L Mirrorless Camera – First Look

https://youtu.be/9fdkF7jOmU8

