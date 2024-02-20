Sigma Debuts 15mm F1.4 Ultra-Wide, 500mm F5.6 Super-Tele Prime Lenses - YouTube Introduction Information at B&H

Sigma expands its Art and Sports lines for mirrorless with a 15mm f/1.4 diagonal fisheye and the handheld-friendly, super-telephoto 500mm f/5.6 lens.

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce new prime lenses from Sigma's Art and Sports lines for mirrorless cameras: the 15mm f/1.4 DG DN Art and the 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports lenses. Available in L-mount and Sony E-mount configurations, the pair offers exceptional imaging and professional-grade performance at both ends of the focal-length spectrum.

Sigma 15mm Lens YouTube Introduction Information The 15mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens is a diagonal fisheye that brings epic scope and sweeping clarity to astrophotography, architecture, and landscape photography. With a minimum focusing distance of 15.2" and high-speed autofocus, the lens also yields dramatic yet intimate images when used in action and sports applications.

Take a night walk on the wide side with Sigma's latest astro-centric offering, the 15mm f/1.4 DG DN Art lens. Joining two 14mm lenses and a 20mm lens, this bright, ultra-wide prime distinguishes itself as the line's only diagonal fisheye. Boasting an expansive 180° angle of view, the lens shares similar optical construction, incorporating Special Low Dispersion (SLD), "F" Low Dispersion (FLD), and aspherical elements to optimize the reproduction of bright points of light. The lens also carries over many of the astro-friendly practical features from its Sigma Art line siblings.

The newest member of the Sigma Sports line, the 500mm f/5.6 DG DN OS Sports lens, combines innovative optics with its advanced OS2 Optical Stabilizer Algorithm, which provides up to five stops of image stabilization, to create a super-telephoto lens designed for handheld shooting. At 4.2 x 9.2" and weighing 3 lb, the compact and lightweight form factor encourages mobility and benefits wildlife and aviation photography in addition to sports.

Both lenses feature an autofocus system powered by a high-response linear actuator (HLA), bringing speed, precision, and silence for stills and video. The HLA also offers improved following performance for subjects in motion. They also feature dust- and splash-resistant construction and coatings to protect against the elements for use in any environment.

