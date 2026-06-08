PERRY, Ga., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems announced today that it has received official approval as a Trusted Integrator (TI) in the National Security Agency's (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program. This designation highlights Sigma Defense's proven ability to support U.S. Government, Department of Defense, and national security customers by integrating secure, standards-based commercial technologies into classified operational environments.

Sigma Defense Designated as Trusted Integrator in NSA Commercial Solutions for Classified Program

As a Trusted Integrator, Sigma Defense is recognized for its ability to architect, deploy, integrate, and maintain secure CSfC solutions that align with NSA requirements and operational mission needs. The approval process included a detailed evaluation of Sigma Defense's operational practices, technical capabilities, personnel qualifications, security procedures, and supporting documentation. The NSA's CSfC Program Management Office determined that Sigma Defense met or exceeded the necessary criteria and added the company to the NSA's CSfC Trusted Integrator List.

The designation also validates Sigma Defense's ability to integrate solutions across a broad spectrum of CSfC capability packages and technologies, supporting secure communications and data protection requirements in complex mission environments. The company's experience integrating secure systems into larger cyber architectures reinforces its focus on delivering resilient operational capabilities for defense and government customers.

"Being designated as a Trusted Integrator in the NSA's Commercial Solutions for Classified program reflects Sigma Defense's continued commitment to delivering secure, operationally relevant capabilities for the Department of Defense and national security community," said Jay Turner, Chief Operating Officer at Sigma Defense Systems. "This recognition demonstrates our ability to deliver compliant, validated, and field-ready CSfC solutions that help customers securely extend mission capabilities across classified and tactical environments."

Sigma Defense will leverage this designation to continue supporting customers with secure communications, cyber, and mission integration solutions tailored to operational requirements and aligned with evolving security standards.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading defense technology company serving the Department of War (DoW), delivering systems and services supporting Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, (ISR), CJADC2, software development, Electronic Warfare, and secure tactical communications. Since 2006, Sigma Defense has applied a software-focused approach to tactical and operational communications to accelerate information collection, sharing, and decision-making in support of mission success. Customers rely on Sigma Defense for engineering, training, program management, and data logistics services supporting technical solutions across ground, air, maritime, and space-based systems and sensors, as well as tactical and satellite communications networks. Sigma Defense is headquartered in Perry, Georgia, with satellite offices supporting customers both CONUS and OCONUS. Learn more at www.sigmadefense.com.

SOURCE Sigma Defense Systems