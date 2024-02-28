Sigma Defense Secures 5-Year $59M Autonomy Baseline Manager (ABM) Contract for NAVSEA Program Manager Ships, Unmanned Maritime Systems (PMS 406)

PERRY, Ga., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense has been awarded a 5-year, $59 million Autonomy Baseline Manager (ABM) contract for Program Manager Ships, Unmanned Maritime Systems (PMS 406) within PEO USC. This single-award cost plus fixed-fee contract includes a one-year base period plus four option years.

Under this contract, Sigma Defense will provide integration services for autonomy software for unmanned vehicles for PEO USC (Unmanned Small Combatants). Leveraging its extensive expertise in DevSecOps, Sigma Defense will deliver tools and processes to manage pipelines and integrate autonomous capabilities among Unmanned Vehicles (UxVs).

Specifically, Sigma Defense will employ DevSecOps and Agile methodologies using the Rapid Autonomy Integration Lab (RAIL) process, which includes a software factory for Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) of software to UxVs.

"Sigma Defense has a long history of successfully delivering DevSecOps capabilities to the U.S. Navy through our work on Black Pearl, The FORGE, and the Rapid Autonomy Integration Lab (RAIL)," said Ed Anderson, Executive Vice President at Sigma Defense. "We are pleased to build on that success and deliver new tools, processes, and integration expertise to bring new capabilities to PMS 406."

This contract award underscores Sigma Defense's commitment to providing innovative solutions and its position as a trusted partner for delivering mission-critical capabilities to the U.S. Navy.

"The Sigma Defense mission is to autonomously connect people, systems, and data, and we accomplish that through the development and delivery of software via a proven DevSecOps platform," said Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense. "Providing integration services for autonomy software for unmanned vehicles under the Autonomy Baseline Manager (ABM) contract is further delivering on our commitment of ensuring decision dominance for NAVSEA."

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for JADC2, C5ISR and DevSecOps since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

