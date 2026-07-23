PERRY, Ga., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense, a leading provider of mission-critical software, communications, and C5ISR systems for the Department of War, today announced it has been selected to deliver a SUNet 2.0 (Secure Unclassified Network) prototype under an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA).

Sigma Defense Selected to Deliver SUNet 2.0 Prototype Supporting Secure AI and Mission Software Modernization

SUNet 2.0 is a modernization initiative designed to establish a secure, governed environment that enables artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) development, data collaboration, mission partner integration, technology experimentation, and future operational mission applications across the Department of War. Sigma Defense proposed an operational platform designed to provide the Government with a durable, mission-ready foundation that maintains government ownership of governance, identity, security, data, and operations.

"Sigma Defense is focused on delivering superior operational capabilities to the warfighter." said Matt Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Defense. "SUNet 2.0 represents the future of defense software, delivering secure operational platforms that accelerate innovation while remaining adaptable to changing missions and technologies."

Under the initial six-month effort, Sigma Defense will deliver a production-representative Minimum Viable Product (MVP) that enables the government to evaluate and validate core capabilities supporting AI/ML development, data operations, secure collaboration, governance, and technology integration. The prototype represents the first phase of the program and includes the potential for a follow-on production effort.

For more information about Sigma Defense contracts and capabilities, visit www.sigmadefense.com.

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for CJADC2, DevSecOps, Electronic Warfare and software development since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, sea, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

SOURCE Sigma Defense Systems