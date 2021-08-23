Sigma Defense Systems Appoints Deborah Dunie To Board Of Directors

PERRY, Ga., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems today announced that Deborah B. Dunie has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Dunie previously served as executive vice president and chief technology officer of CACI International Inc.

"Sigma Defense is a rapidly growing company focused on directly impacting our customers' missions today, while investing in emerging technologies to sustain our advantage tomorrow," said Sigma President Matt Jones. "Deb's expertise in analyzing state-of-the-art technologies and her experience with integrating, building, and maturing rapidly growing platforms will be a very significant asset as we execute our go-forward plan."

"Deb brings over three decades of expertise gained through her extensive career with the Department of Defense and private industry, and is an outstanding addition to the Sigma Defense board," added John Wilcox Sigma CEO.

Dunie currently serves on the Board of Directors of Axient and Peraton. She was executive vice president and chief technology officer of CACI International Inc. from October 2006 until December 2014. Prior to CACI, Dunie served within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Deputy Under Secretary for Counterintelligence and Security and as Director of Plans and Analysis. In addition, she served as Director of the Business Transformation Office at the National Imagery and Mapping Agency (now known as the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency). Dunie began her career as an engineer at ITT Corp. and also held senior management positions at Martin Marietta Corp., Raytheon Co. and Oracle Corp.

Founded in 2006, Sigma Defense Systems delivers innovative engineering, system integration, program management, and logistical solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other National Intelligence agencies. Sigma is a premier provider of integrated technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems and sensors. For more information, please visit www.sigdef.com.

