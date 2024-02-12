Sigma Defense Systems Launches Sigma Software Studio - A New DevSecOps Platform

News provided by

Sigma Defense Systems

12 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

PERRY, Ga., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Defense Systems is proud to announce the launch of Sigma Software Studio, a cutting-edge DevSecOps platform poised to revolutionize software development for the DoD and government agencies.

Rooted in Sigma's collaboration with PEO Digital and Black Pearl, Sigma Software Studio, is a DevSecOps platform designed for transformation and software modernization across the Department of the Navy. The platform has been accredited with Authority to Operate (ATO) by the U.S. Navy and USMC.

Continue Reading
Sigma Defense Systems is proud to announce the launch of Sigma Software Studio, a cutting-edge DevSecOps platform poised to revolutionize software development for the DoD and government agencies.
Sigma Defense Systems is proud to announce the launch of Sigma Software Studio, a cutting-edge DevSecOps platform poised to revolutionize software development for the DoD and government agencies.

Sigma Software Studio, represents a new approach to software development, enabling rapid and secure stand-up of software factories with reduced cost and complexity compared to traditional methods. By providing a proven, secure DevSecOps platform that unifies and streamlines software development processes, Sigma Software Studio, accelerates the deployment of software applications and significantly lowers costs compared to traditional DIY approaches. This approach allows mission owners to focus their resources on determining how DevSecOps best serves their mission rather than on infrastructure concerns.

"I am very excited about the release of Sigma Software Studio," said Sigma Defense CEO, Matt Jones. "Working alongside the U.S. Navy, our team developed an industry leading DevSecOps platform that has had tremendous success and achieved ATO by the Navy and Marines Corps. We are now able to deliver that capability to a broader community."

Benefits of Sigma Software Studio Include:

  • Proven Platform: Backed by Sigma's long and successful track record of delivering DevSecOps capabilities to the Department of Defense.
  • DevSecOps-as-a-Service: Reduce or eliminate upfront capital investment in hardware and software, accelerates speed to value from months to days, and allows organizations to focus on their mission of software development.
  • Tool Flexibility: Enables developers to bring in their own tools to support their pipelines.
  • Accreditation: The only commercial offering accredited at IL2/IL4/IL5 security levels, with IL6 accreditation forthcoming.
  • Dynamic Platform: Constantly evolving to support new tools as they become available.

Sigma Software Studio represents a major step forward in DevSecOps capabilities, offering unmatched flexibility, security, and efficiency for software development within the Department of the Navy and beyond.

For more information about Sigma Software Studio, please visit www.sigmadefense.com

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for JADC2, C5ISR and DevSecOps since 2006. The company's software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS.

Media Contact:

Scott Aukema
Vice President of Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
+1 703.850.4825

SOURCE Sigma Defense Systems

Also from this source

Sigma Defense Hosts Inaugural Python Day for Special Operations Forces Children at SPARC - East Facility

Sigma Defense Hosts Inaugural Python Day for Special Operations Forces Children at SPARC - East Facility

Sigma Defense, a leader in technology solutions supporting the Department of Defense, was honored to host the first-ever Python Day of the SOF Fort...
Sigma Defense Honored with 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

Sigma Defense Honored with 2023 HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

Sigma Defense, a leading innovator in defense technology, proudly announces its recognition as a recipient of the prestigious 2023 HIRE Vets...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.