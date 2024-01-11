Sigma360 Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification

Sigma360

11 Jan, 2024

Successful completion of third-party audit further demonstrates Sigma360's firm commitment and continued investment in security

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360, the leading AI-driven risk screening and monitoring platform, is proud to announce it successfully earned SOC2 Type II certification in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for Systems and Organization Controls (SOC). This important milestone is another proof point of Sigma360's dedication to customer data privacy and security and further positions the firm to serve enterprises of any size.

SOC 2 Type II Certification

The SOC 2 Type II certification provides detailed information and independent assurance about the controls specific to security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems used to handle user data as well the confidentiality and privacy of the information.

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II requires a whole-of-company effort and absolute prioritization around security," said Stuart Jones, Jr., CEO of Sigma360. "Our customers trust us with some of their most sensitive and confidential data and rely upon the security of our platform to perform highly regulated, mission critical tasks every day. Our investment in security will only grow from here, though this certification proves that our systems and procedures already meet industry standards in protecting our customers and their data."

Sigma360's SOC 2 Type II certification comes alongside the appointment of a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and the launch of its next generation, cloud-based screening and monitoring platform with industry-leading capabilities across watchlists, political exposure and adverse media. Utilizing a combination of data science, global content and domain expertise, the Sigma360 platform delivers a novel approach that helps firms drive efficiency, meet growing regulatory requirements around know-your-customer and easily configure and consolidate risk management capabilities to drive firmwide value.

To learn more about Sigma360's security posture, please visit: https://sigma360.com/security/.

About Sigma360

Sigma360's cloud-based data platform has emerged as the definitive choice for point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring. Underpinned by thousands of fully integrated and hosted data sources and proprietary resolution, risk extraction and scoring algorithms, the platform can identify and return direct and network-based entity risk at sub-second speeds. Sigma360's solutions are used by financial institutions, professional services firms, fintechs and global corporations seeking to consolidate operations into a singular risk intelligence platform and more efficiently manage the entire client lifecycle.

Sigma360's platform capabilities include: i) a fully integrated, dynamic data feed of contextualized AML, sanctions, financial crime, geographic and credit-related risk intelligence; ii) a configurable, end-to-end risk screening and investigations platform; and iii) an always-on entity resolution and monitoring view for scalable risk-awareness across global customers, third parties and their associates.

For further information about Sigma360, connect via LinkedIn or at www.sigma360.com.

Contact Information

Alex de Villiers
Chief of Staff
212-575-0233

Sigma360

