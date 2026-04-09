Sigma360 and Consilient Announce Strategic Integration to Transform Financial Crime Detection with Federated Machine Learning Driven pKYC and Transaction Risk Monitoring

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360, the full-stack AI platform for risk intelligence, financial crime prevention and compliance and Consilient, the pioneer in federated machine learning for financial crime discovery and prevention, announced a strategic partnership.

"Consilient's mission is to transform financial crime prevention through collaboration and advanced AI," said Ajit Tharaken, CEO of Consilient. "Partnership with Sigma360 allows us to embed our federated learning capabilities into the workflow of pKYC (perpetual KYC) and transaction monitoring, creating one seamless solution - a formidable barrier against illicit actors - while protecting data privacy."

"The industry has reached a tipping point where traditional, siloed defenses are no longer sufficient," said Stuart Jones, Jr., CEO of Sigma360. "Through integration with Consilient, Sigma360 has moved beyond data aggregation. We deliver an integrated 'always-on brain' for compliance departments that learns, adapts and identifies risk at scale."

The partnership delivers a first-of-its-kind solution for global financial crime prevention. "Consilient's mission is to transform financial crime prevention through collaboration and advanced AI," said Ajit Tharaken, CEO of Consilient. "Partnership with Sigma360 allows us to embed our federated learning capabilities into the workflow of pKYC (perpetual KYC) and transaction monitoring, creating one seamless solution - a formidable barrier against illicit actors - while protecting data privacy."

Technical integration between Sigma360 and Consilient tackles a critical challenge for financial institutions: the "silo effect," where disconnected systems and data prevent teams from seeing the full risk picture. By combining Sigma360's real-time risk intelligence with Consilient's Federated Learning technology, existing detection systems are strengthened with continuously improving models - enabling a proactive, collaborative approach to uncovering illicit activity with greater accuracy.

A New Standard for Financial Integrity

As financial crime and regulatory scrutiny intensify, the industry is moving beyond static, periodic reviews to continuous risk assessment. The Sigma360 and Consilient integration provides a 360-degree view of risk, aligning entity intelligence with KYC and illicit transactional behavioral patterns.

Sigma360's platform automates the transition from periodic lookbacks to pKYC, enabling continuous risk assessment driven by real-time data and entity intelligence. Consilient's federated learning enables institutions to collaborate and continuously improve AI models across organizations without moving or sharing PII. These models enhance risk discovery, transaction monitoring, and customer due diligence.

Sigma360's entity resolution, sanctions and adverse media screening combined with Consilient's federated learning delivers a high-fidelity monitoring capability to detect sophisticated money laundering schemes that remain invisible to legacy, rules-based and siloed tools. Combined intelligence increases precision detection, significantly reduces "noise" that exhausts compliance teams and empowers them to detect and focus on the highest-risk threats.

"There is a fundamental need to apply new technology to transform the discovery and prevention of financial crime risk," said Juan Zarate, Chair and Co-Founder of Consilient. "The Sigma360 and Consilient partnership advances this and represents the leading-edge of dynamic, effective compliance risk management enabling federated collaboration across data sets, institutions, and borders."

About Sigma360

Sigma360 is an AI-powered, full-stack risk intelligence platform that consolidates operations into one enterprise-grade system, enabling point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring for financial crime prevention and compliance operations. Sigma360 unifies global risk data, proprietary intelligence, core screening technology and AI automation in a secure cloud environment to find direct and network-based risks at sub-second speed, reduce false positives and strengthen risk and compliance operations.

Founded by former U.S. Treasury Department and National Counterterrorism Center official Stuart Jones, Jr., Sigma360 is driven by a mission to strengthen the global financial system by delivering trusted AI-powered infrastructure that transforms how institutions prevent financial crime and manage risk. Trusted by banks, fintechs, payments providers and other regulated institutions worldwide, the company protects trillions of dollars in assets and billions of dollars in monthly transaction value. Follow us on LinkedIn and www.sigma360.com.

About Consilient:

Consilient enables financial institutions and regulators to transform financial crime detection by learning from patterns of behavior across institutions, without ever sharing data. Using federated learning, Consilient generates collective intelligence across institutions, making true industry-wide collaboration on financial crime risk possible for the first time. It reveals complex and emerging threats that cannot be detected within the boundaries of any single institution, improving risk coverage, increasing precision, and enabling more effective prioritization while maintaining strict data privacy and governance standards.

Co-founded by financial crime experts including Juan Zarate, former U.S. Treasury Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing and Deputy National Security Advisor for Combating Terrorism, Consilient was built to address the structural limitations of siloed detection systems and deliver a more effective, coordinated response to money laundering, terrorist financing, and fraud.

Consilient's mission is to transform how the world prevents financial crime. For more information, visit www.consilient.com.

Press Contact:

Jackie Lucas

Chief Commercial Officer, Sigma360

978-255-1159

[email protected]

SOURCE Sigma360