Sigma360 Awarded Top Adverse Media Solution and Top Adverse Media Data Ranking For Second Consecutive Year in Chartis Financial Crime and Compliance50, 2026 Report

Independent ranking places the platform among the world's top financial crime technology providers, winning across customer success and adverse media data performance

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360, the full-stack AI platform for risk intelligence, financial crime prevention and compliance, announced it was ranked #1 in the adverse media solution category and in the adverse media data category for the second year in a row, #3 for customer success, and #28 overall in Chartis Research's Financial Crime and Compliance50 (FCC50) 2026 - an independent, analyst-driven benchmark of the top 50 financial crime technology vendors globally.

"Sigma360's rise in the 2026 FCC50 reflects its accomplishments in KYC and screening, and especially the quality of its adverse media solution, which won two awards: 'Data Tech: Adverse Media Data' and 'Solutions: Adverse Media'", said Sean O'Malley, Research Director at Chartis. "Moreover, Sigma360 combines this success with significant investment in research and development, excellent market knowledge (shared through an extensive set of case studies), and strong client support."

The FCC50, now in its third year, evaluates vendors across six weighted categories: product functionality, core technology, strategy, customer success, market presence, and innovation. The ranking is regarded as one of the most rigorous independent assessments in the financial crime compliance space, covering anti-money laundering (AML), fraud detection, sanctions screening, and KYC compliance.

Sigma360's strong Customer Success ranking is notable as companies ranked alongside Sigma360 are among the largest and longest standing in financial services technology with billions in revenue and thousands of employees. Sigma360's ability to outperform these firms on customer success underscores the company's hands-on, partnership-driven approach to client delivery.

"Our rising ranking in the FCC50 demonstrates that our differentiation is resonating and our momentum is growing. We're #1 in adverse media for a reason - we've unlocked a scalable, reliable and easily tunable way to deploy this control, separating signal from noise using a combination of data, core technology and AI," said Stuart Jones, Jr., Founder and CEO of Sigma360. "Our leadership in Customer Success, ahead of companies many times our size, reflects how we've always approached this business: as a true partner to the institutions we serve."

The company's platform unifies risk data, intelligence, core technology, and AI to accelerate and strengthen decisioning across every level while dramatically reducing false-positives and noise. It helps clients manage risk, meet regulatory expectations, and protect the integrity of the global financial system. This novel approach addresses critical gaps of decades-old KYC, AML and screening systems that still produce false-positive rates exceeding 90%, undermining trust in financial institutions and failing to pinpoint real risk.

"Sigma360's rise in the 2026 FCC50 reflects its accomplishments in KYC and screening, and especially the quality of its adverse media solution, which won two awards: 'Data Tech: Adverse Media Data' and 'Solutions: Adverse Media'," said Sean O'Malley, Research Director at Chartis. "Moreover, Sigma360 combines this success with significant investment in research and development, excellent market knowledge (shared through an extensive set of case studies), and strong client support."

Sigma360 protects over $2 trillion in assets and company value, as well as billions of dollars in transactional value each month across banking, payments, fintechs, and globally exposed corporations. The company achieved 5X growth over the last two years, reached profitability in 2025, and posted 140%+ Net Revenue Retention (NRR) and 95% Gross Revenue Retention, metrics that reflect the depth of its client relationships and the stickiness of its platform. Sigma360 raised $17.3 million in Series B funding in Q1 2026.

About Sigma360

Sigma360 is an AI-powered, full-stack risk intelligence platform that consolidates operations into one enterprise-grade system, enabling point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring for financial crime prevention and compliance operations. Sigma360 unifies global risk data, proprietary intelligence, core screening technology and AI automation in a secure cloud environment to find direct and network-based risks at sub-second speed, reduce false positives and strengthen risk and compliance operations.

Founded by former U.S. Treasury Department and National Counterterrorism Center official Stuart Jones, Jr., Sigma360 is driven by a mission to strengthen the global financial system by delivering trusted AI-powered infrastructure that transforms how institutions prevent financial crime and manage risk. Trusted by banks, fintechs, payments providers and other regulated institutions worldwide, the company protects trillions of dollars in assets and billions of dollars in monthly transaction value. Follow us on LinkedIn and www.sigma360.com.

Press Contact:

Jackie Lucas

Chief Commercial Officer, Sigma360

[email protected]

978-255-1159

SOURCE Sigma360