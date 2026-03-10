Sigma360 Secures $17MM Series B to Scale AI-Powered Financial Crime Prevention and Compliance

New funding fuels platform innovation and expansion of trusted enterprise risk intelligence, AML and KYC solutions for financial institutions and fintechs worldwide

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360 , the full-stack AI platform for risk intelligence, financial crime prevention and compliance, announced an oversubscribed $17.3MM Series B funding round led by Moderne Ventures with participation from Vocap Partners and Orrick , as well as follow-on investment from Contour Ventures and Mosaik Partners.

Sigma360 unifies global risk data, proprietary intelligence, core screening technology and AI automation in one enterprise platform.

Over the last two years, Sigma360 achieved 5X growth, reaching profitability in 2025, 140%+ Net Revenue Retention (NRR) and 95% Gross Revenue Retention (GRR), positioning it as a clear leader in a rapidly changing market. The company's platform now protects over $2 trillion in assets and company value, as well as billions of dollars in transactional value each month across banking, payments, fintechs and globally exposed corporations.

The new capital will be used to strengthen Sigma360's proprietary risk intelligence datasets, deepen AI automation capabilities, and expand the company's global go-to-market presence across banks, payment providers and other regulated financial institutions.

"We live in an increasingly risk-on world, where financial crime is evolving faster than traditional approaches can keep up," said Stuart Jones, Jr. "To solve this, we've built the first full-stack platform that unifies risk data, intelligence, core technology, and AI - accelerating and strengthening decisioning across every level to help our clients manage risk, meet regulatory expectations and protect the integrity of the global financial system."

Jones founded Sigma360 following a career in the U.S. Treasury Department and National Counterterrorism Center, leading counterterrorism and anti-corruption operations in D.C. and on-the-ground in Afghanistan and the Arabian Gulf following 9/11. Seeing firsthand how legacy KYC and screening systems failed global banks and payment companies, he launched Sigma360 to democratize access to high-performance, purpose-built solutions.

Complex, cross-border financial crime has exposed the limits of decades-old KYC, AML and screening approaches. Institutions face mounting regulatory expectations, increasing geopolitical risk, growing screening volumes and resource-constrained compliance teams that face false-positive rates of over 90%.

"Sigma360 is redefining a $300 billion financial crime compliance industry by building trusted AI infrastructure for highly regulated markets," said Liza Benson, Partner, Moderne Ventures. "For Moderne, the opportunity is compelling because we believe Sigma360 will materially reduce operational burden and regulatory risk across our industries, where compliance costs are high and enforcement actions reach into the millions and billions. For our partners across real estate, insurance and financial services, Sigma360 will drive faster onboarding, lower compliance headcount and create stronger risk controls."

The company was named the #1 adverse media screening platform by Chartis Research in 2025 and 2026, a KYC and screening quadrant leader in 2025 , and is recognized as an accurate and complete AI automation tool for financial crime prevention in numerous independent benchmarking exercises.

About Sigma360

Sigma360 is an AI-powered, full-stack risk intelligence platform that consolidates operations into one enterprise-grade system, enabling point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring for financial crime prevention and compliance operations. Sigma360 unifies global risk data, proprietary intelligence, core screening technology and AI automation in a secure cloud environment to find direct and network-based risks at sub-second speed, reduce false positives and strengthen risk and compliance operations.

Founded by former U.S. Treasury Department and National Counterterrorism Center official Stuart Jones, Jr., Sigma360 is driven by a mission to strengthen the global financial system by delivering trusted AI-powered infrastructure that transforms how institutions prevent financial crime and manage risk. Trusted by banks, fintechs, payments providers and other regulated institutions worldwide, the company protects trillions of dollars in assets and billions of dollars in monthly transaction value. Follow us on LinkedIn and www.sigma360.com.

About Moderne Ventures

Moderne Ventures is a strategic venture capital firm with an 18-year track record, generating top-tier returns across five funds with over $600M AUM. Moderne is a generalist investor with vertical expertise – the firm invests in transformative technologies like AI, SaaS, robotics, fintech, and digital transactions and brings them to antiquated, trillion-dollar industries like real estate, finance, insurance and beyond. Moderne's unfair advantage: Moderne Passport Program – a proprietary network of 1,500+ executives and corporations we activate systematically to drive explosive growth for portfolio companies.

Moderne has invested in 50+ companies with additional equity in 160+ Moderne Passport companies including lead investments in market leaders like DocuSign , ICON , Caribou, Mesh , Proof , Porch , and Xeal .

About Vocap Partners

Vocap Partners provides capital, connections, and operational know-how to emerging software companies at the Series A and B stage. The firm has a strong track record of helping founders build and realize value.

Press Contact:

Jackie Lucas

Chief Commercial Officer, Sigma360

[email protected]

978-255-1159

SOURCE Sigma360