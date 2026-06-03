Sigma360 and Rippling Partner to Modernize Sanctions Screening for High-Growth Workforces

The collaboration brings Sigma360's real-time, AI-driven sanctions screening to Rippling's AI-native HR, IT, and Finance platform, helping compliance teams focus on the risks that matter most

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360, the AI-powered risk intelligence platform for financial crime prevention and compliance, today announced a strategic partnership with Rippling, the modern intelligence system for running HR, IT, and Finance, to bring enterprise-grade sanctions screening and risk monitoring into Rippling's global payments infrastructure.



The partnership unites Sigma360's real-time screening, advanced entity resolution, and continuous monitoring with Rippling's AI-native workforce platform to deliver faster, more accurate financial crime controls at scale. Sigma360 now powers screening and monitoring for Rippling's transactions, helping reduce false positives while improving the quality and actionability of high-risk alerts.

"Sanctions risk is not a neat, box-checking exercise. It's a highly-dynamic problem that requires speed, signal and trusted delivery to solve," said Stuart Jones Jr., Founder and CEO of Sigma360. "Rippling moves quickly, and its customers expect their controls to keep up. By building our data, core tech and AI risk tools directly into Rippling's AI-native platform, we help them sort issues faster, spot problems earlier, and show regulators that rapid growth and strong protections against financial crime can go hand-in-hand."

Sigma360's platform consolidates sanctions and watchlist screening, adverse media, and risk monitoring into a single enterprise-grade system, enabling organizations to move from periodic reviews to continuous, real-time risk assessment. The platform leverages advanced entity resolution, global data coverage, and AI-driven analytics to reduce false positives, prioritize high-risk alerts, and deliver explainable, auditable decisions that support regulatory compliance.

For Rippling, the implementation delivered a structural upgrade to its financial crime architecture. Together, Rippling and Sigma360 designed a program that combined advanced matching, configurable controls, and close coordination between Sigma360's client and partner solutions team and Rippling's risk, engineering, and compliance leaders. The result is a screening and monitoring environment that maintains strong performance while significantly reducing the investigative workload created by low-quality alerts.

"When you're scaling globally, your compliance infrastructure has to scale with you," said JT DeNicola, Global Head of Sanctions at Rippling. "We needed more than a vendor. We needed a trusted partner that could work side-by-side with our teams, understand our unique challenges, and help us build for the future. Behind that partnership was a powerful, full-stack risk intelligence platform designed to support far more than sanctions screening.



Sigma360 brings unique risk intelligence data that isn't available through traditional screening providers, advanced AI capabilities, along with broader risk intelligence solutions that help us manage risk more proactively as we continue to scale globally. The result is a sanctions program that's faster, more accurate, data-driven and built for where Rippling is going."

The modernization of Rippling's sanctions screening and financial crime controls was completed over a nine-month period, from initial vendor selection through full retirement of the legacy system and go-live with Sigma360. Beyond the immediate implementation, Sigma360 and Rippling plan to collaborate on continued innovation around AI-driven risk intelligence, including expanded use of advanced adverse media, geographic risk modeling, and transaction-level analytics. By integrating Sigma360's AI Investigator and risk intelligence capabilities deeper into Rippling's workflows, the companies aim to further accelerate alert triage, strengthen global coverage, and support new products and services as Rippling grows.



About Sigma360

Sigma360 is an AI-powered, full-stack risk intelligence platform for financial crime prevention and compliance. The platform consolidates sanctions and watchlist screening, adverse media, KYC, and ongoing monitoring into a single enterprise-grade system, enabling organizations to move from periodic reviews to perpetual, real-time risk assessment. Sigma360 helps financial institutions, fintechs, and global enterprises reduce false positives, detect complex risks earlier, and safeguard assets worldwide.

For more information, visit www.sigma360.com.

About Rippling

At Rippling, we believe people should spend their time on the hardest problems, the ones only humans can solve. Rippling is the modern intelligence system for running HR, IT, and Finance in one system, giving Rippling AI the full context to help run your global business. Because your data, structure, and permissions live in one place, Rippling AI can automate busywork, execute complex workflows, and surface critical insights across every part of the employee lifecycle – instantly and securely. Based in San Francisco, CA, Rippling has raised $1.8B from the world's top investors, including Kleiner Perkins, Founders Fund, Sequoia, and Bedrock, and ranks on the 2026 CNBC Disruptor 50, the Forbes Cloud 100 2025, and a Top Global Company in G2's 2026 Software Awards.

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SOURCE Sigma360