Sigma360 and Stack21 Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Financial Crime Detection and Compliance

Partnership combines AI-driven risk intelligence with real-world investigative expertise to strengthen compliance, accelerate detection, and improve response to emerging threats

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360, the full-stack AI platform for risk intelligence, financial crime prevention and compliance and Stack21 Solutions (Stack21), the premier investigative and risk management firm lead by former DEA Chief of Operations Ray Donovan, today announced a strategic partnership.

The partnership unites Sigma360's risk intelligence platform with Stack21's investigative expertise to help organizations strengthen compliance, accelerate risk detection, and respond more effectively to emerging threats. Together, the companies will support financial institutions, fintechs, and globally exposed organizations seeking a modern approach to screening, monitoring, and investigations.

"The threat landscape facing financial institutions and globally exposed corporations is increasingly complex," said Stuart Jones, Jr., Founder and CEO of Sigma360. "To manage and stay ahead of this reality, firms need comprehensive data,next generation technology and deep subject matter expertise. Through our partnership with Stack21 Solutions, we've combined our AI-powered risk intelligence platform with leading investigative expertise to help clients make faster, more informed decisions across global operations."

As regulatory expectations rise and criminal networks grow more sophisticated, institutions are under increasing pressure to move beyond fragmented systems and reactive workflows. Sigma360 and Stack21 Solutions address these challenges by unifying global risk data, screening technology, proprietary intelligence, and AI automation in a single platform designed to support faster, more accurate decision-making.

"Our competitive advantage lies in having lived the mission," said Ray Donovan, CEO of Stack21. "We aren't just looking at data points; we are applying decades of investigative intuition to uncover patterns that purely commercial competitors miss. By pairing our boots- on-the-ground perspective alongside Sigma360's technology, we are giving our clients a stronger edge in identifying and disrupting complex criminal activity."

The partnership enhances Sigma360's AI-driven capabilities with Stack21's real-world investigative insight, helping organizations improve visibility into risk, streamline investigations, and strengthen operational resilience. Sigma360's platform leverages advanced analytics and automation to reduce false positives, prioritize high-risk alerts, and deliver explainable, auditable insights that support regulatory compliance.

About Sigma360

Sigma360 is an AI-powered, full-stack risk intelligence platform that consolidates operations into one enterprise-grade system, enabling point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring for financial crime prevention and compliance operations. Sigma360 unifies global risk data, proprietary intelligence, core screening technology and AI automation in a secure cloud environment to find direct and network-based risks at sub-second speed, reduce false positives and strengthen risk and compliance operations.

Founded by former U.S. Treasury Department and National Counterterrorism Center official Stuart Jones, Jr., Sigma360 is driven by a mission to strengthen the global financial system by delivering trusted AI-powered infrastructure that transforms how institutions prevent financial crime and manage risk. Trusted by banks, fintechs, payments providers and other regulated institutions worldwide, the company protects trillions of dollars in assets and billions of dollars in monthly transaction value. Follow us on LinkedIn and sigma360.com.

About Stack21 Solutions

Stack21 Solutions is a risk management firm that provides strategic oversight and tactical clarity through intelligence-driven, investigative services. Stack21's proactive methodology is led by a team of former federal agents and intelligence specialists who leverage deep investigative roots and international networks to expose hidden threats and vulnerabilities. By applying a holistic approach, the firm transforms fragmented data into fortified evidence to neutralize risk and maximize operational efficiency.

Founded by former DEA Chief of Operations, Ray Donovan, Stack21 Solutions' mission is to provide leaders with actionable intelligence to address their most pressing issues with confidence. Financial institutions, law firms, and other global-scale organizations trust Stack21's unique subject matter expertise to strengthen organization-wide resilience and maintain a strong stance against evolving risks. Learn more on LinkedIn and stack21solutions.com.

Press Contact:

Ashley Mullis

Director of Marketing, Sigma360

[email protected]

(212) 575-0233

SOURCE Sigma360