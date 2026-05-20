Sigma360 Launches Adverse Media Agent with News Prioritization, Reducing 95% of Irrelevant Noise

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360 , the full-stack AI platform for risk intelligence, financial crime prevention and compliance, has launched its Adverse Media Agent which prioritizes negative news by severity, materiality, and entity relevance, and summarizes key events with GenAI so compliance teams can focus on what matters.

The Sigma360 team field tested the Adverse Media Agent on 4 million news events from 250 entities across different risk levels. The agent eliminated up to 95% of irrelevant news and saved as much as 99% of time spent on manual adverse media review.

The agent helps reduce alert volume by applying configurable thresholds to determine which news should be prioritized, summarized, or sent for analyst review.

"For most compliance teams, the real issue with adverse media isn't access to information, it's managing volume and prioritization," said Stuart Jones Jr., CEO of Sigma360. "By prioritizing material news upstream, our Adverse Media Agent helps analysts focus on true risk while preserving auditability and control."

The Adverse Media Agent delivers three core benefits:

Automated News Prioritization: Categorizes news events and prioritizes them based on impact level and relevance

Categorizes news events and prioritizes them based on impact level and relevance Smart Event Summarization: Distills high-priority news into consistent, high-level summaries with GenAI to accelerate analyst review

Distills high-priority news into consistent, high-level summaries with GenAI to accelerate analyst review Configurability & Audit Readiness: Enables teams to tailor agent behavior to organizational risk appetite while tracking prioritization reasoning

Configurable, Audit-Ready Adverse Media Prioritization

The Adverse Media Agent's news review capabilities are configurable to align with an organization's risk appetite and governance standards. Teams can define how news is prioritized based on entity relevance, severity, and internal impact thresholds.

Teams can access Priority Details popups to track decision intelligence and reasoning behind each AI-driven prioritization. Compliance teams retain control over screening outcomes, with the ability to review, accept, override, or modify AI recommendations.

Purpose-Built for Evolving Compliance Challenges

Sigma360 is offering the Adverse Media Agent and its news review capabilities as a feature add-on to the company's existing flagship screening platform.

To learn how Sigma360's Adverse Media Agent and other AI-powered solutions can work for you, please visit https://www.sigma360.com/ai360/ .

About Sigma360

Sigma360 is an AI-powered, full-stack risk intelligence platform that consolidates operations into one enterprise-grade system, enabling point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring for financial crime prevention and compliance operations. Sigma360 unifies global risk data, proprietary intelligence, core screening technology and AI automation in a secure cloud environment to find direct and network-based risks at sub-second speed, reduce false positives and strengthen risk and compliance operations.

Founded by former U.S. Treasury Department and National Counterterrorism Center official Stuart Jones, Jr., Sigma360 is driven by a mission to strengthen the global financial system by delivering trusted AI-powered infrastructure that transforms how institutions prevent financial crime and manage risk. Trusted by banks, fintechs, payments providers and other regulated institutions worldwide, the company protects trillions of dollars in assets and billions of dollars in monthly transaction value. Follow us on LinkedIn and sigma360.com.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Sigma360