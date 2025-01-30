Sigma360 Introduces HyperScan: Free AI-Powered Risk Screening for Compliance Professionals

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360®, the definitive AI-powered risk screening and monitoring platform that enables compliant global relationships, today announces the launch of HyperScan™, a tool designed to innovate and improve financial crime risk screening and investigative operations. HyperScan uses advanced artificial intelligence to conduct tailored internet searches, delivering actionable insights on potential risks and anomalies—all at no cost. With its AI-generated summaries of individual risks and focus on reducing false positives, HyperScan simplifies risk screening and open-web searches for compliance professionals and institutions and can cut down on manual efforts by over 50%.

"HyperScan is our way of making advanced AI tools more accessible to compliance professionals worldwide and demonstrating the power it can bring across various applications and workflows," said Stuart Jones Jr., CEO of Sigma360. "By removing barriers, we're enabling teams to work smarter, identify risks faster, and stay ahead of an ever-evolving regulatory landscape. We believe AI applications - operating in tandem - add immense efficiency and productivity for teams and deepen the already stellar user experience of our flagship KYC platform."

HyperScan empowers compliance teams to conduct due diligence and enhanced due diligence, streamline KYC operations, and mitigate risks with confidence and clarity—all through unmatched speed, coverage and usability. It is available as a web-based solution, or as part of Sigma360's suite of APIs.

"We engineered HyperScan to seamlessly integrate advanced AI concepts into the compliance and investigative process," said Carlo Latasa, SVP of Engineering at Sigma360. "Its ability to deliver tailored insights and scale effortlessly across workflows is a simple, yet effective game-changer for risk teams of any size."

HyperScan is now available at no cost and on demand via the Sigma360 website. This tool has been engineered as an automated, scalable capability available on demand in our flagship platform or as a direct integration into existing workflows, giving businesses a seamless way to simplify risk screening and enhance compliance efforts.

