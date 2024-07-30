Sigma360 Secures Independent Validation of Its Global Screening & Review Platform to Bolster Model Risk Management Evaluations and Reduce Implementation Timelines

Comprehensive external evaluation of screening, adverse media and other aspects of the Sigma360 platform provide confidence and independent validation to support end-user model risk management and governance

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma360®, the definitive AI-powered risk screening and monitoring platform that enables compliant global relationships, today announced successful independent validation of its software platform and corresponding models by Compliance Analytics Limited, a renowned global testing and validation provider.

"We are confident in the performance, differentiation and market leadership of the Sigma360 platform and have now achieved independent and documented validation on our approach," said Stuart Jones, Jr., CEO of Sigma360. "External validation substantiates the rigor of our work to date and further supports our clients in their model risk management and governance documentation and discussions with regulators."

Model risk governance and associated documentation is required by regulators and represents a critical element in well functioning screening and adverse media programs. The work to document a system's model, typically, falls to end-users to complete in consultation with their vendor. To get ahead of this, and to provide more robust documentation on-demand, Sigma360 opened its software platform to independent review and results-based reporting by an independent industry veteran.

"The Sigma360 software platform provides robust, configurable and explainable matching logic and other data triage capabilities to drive world-class outcomes across sanction, PEP and adverse media screening programs," said Haibo Zhang, Director of Compliance Analytics Limited. Zhang formerly served as HSBC's Senior Vice President and Global Head of Applied Analytics, responsible for driving the analytics strategy for its global financial crime threat mitigation function.

The cloud-based Sigma360 platform automates the process of assessing the risk of individuals and companies across vast amounts of data, including global sanctions, watchlists, enforcement actions and disparate media on a dynamic basis. The platform also provides on-the-fly network risk screening and entity risk scoring using all-source data to drive a complete and contextualized view of a customer or third party.

From a security standpoint, Sigma360 holds a SOC 2, Type II security audit, performs regular independent third-party penetration testing and retains a Chief Information Security Officer to ensure customer data is safeguarded to the highest standards.

About Sigma360

Sigma360's cloud-based data platform has emerged as the definitive choice for point-in-time risk screening and perpetual client monitoring, protecting over $2 trillion in company value and assets. Underpinned by thousands of fully integrated and hosted data sources and proprietary resolution, risk extraction and scoring algorithms, the platform can identify and return direct and network-based entity risk at sub-second speeds. Sigma360's solutions are used by financial institutions, professional services firms, fintechs and global corporations seeking to consolidate operations into a singular risk intelligence platform and more efficiently manage the entire client lifecycle.

